CyberWhite, a Seaham-based cyber security firm, has delivered strong results for the financial year 2019-2020.

Highlights of the year-end report include:

An increase in the total turnover of 286 per cent

Gross profit increased by £196,000

New clients increased grew by 25 per cent and existing client retention rate was 100 per cent

Staff levels grew by 50 per cent

CyberWhite was established in March 2018 by information security professionals Matt Hewison and David Horn, who had previously worked together.

Since March 2018, CyberWhite has won contracts to create bespoke security plans for more than 35 new clients, either directly or through delivery partners. The client base includes charities, law firms, universities, blue light services, energy management providers, the NHS, housing associations and software developers.

The firm has ambitious plans for further growth this year, projecting a further 200 per cent increase in revenue and 170 per cent increase in gross profit.

It is now in the process of creating new jobs to meet demand and investing in larger premises in the region to accommodate the expansion of the team.

Matt Hewison, Chief Operating Officer at CyberWhite, said: “Our second successful year was thanks in no small part to the hard work and dedication of our team and the loyalty and trust of our fantastic clients. The increase in profits has allowed us to continue to invest in our staff and to grow the business.

“It has been a turbulent year for many businesses and the increased dependency on technology when working from home has proved challenging for many organisations. For us, it has been a fantastic opportunity for us to support other businesses during the crisis, demonstrating our skills and experience whilst simultaneously creating jobs in the region.”

David Horn, Chief Technology Officer at CyberWhite, said: “Business leaders are becoming increasingly aware of cyber threats, particularly given recent events. They want a trusted partner to support them and make sure their questions are answered and their data is safe, whether their staff are in the office or working from home.

“A huge part of our success is that we take the time to get to know our clients, building confidence in the services we deliver to support them in remaining secure whether that be through people, process or technology.

“We’re excited to see what the next year will bring, though hopefully in less unprecedented circumstances that this year.”