CROWDS CELEBRATE AS KYNREN’S TENTH ANNIVERSARY SEASON BEGINS IN BISHOP AUCKLAND

On Saturday 19th July, Kynren’s tenth anniversary season began in Bishop Auckland and received a standing ovation from the audience in the packed-out tribune.

Thousands of people took to their seats to watch legends come to life on Kynren’s seven-and-a-half-acre outdoor stage, as the show’s dedicated 1,000-strong volunteer cast and crew produced an unforgettable performance.

Visitors were also amongst the first to watch Kynren’s new scene focusing on Queen Victoria’s Diamond Jubilee Parade, featuring new music, costumes, and nearly 200 new characters, all coming together with majestic horses and impressive new props to portray the vibrant essence of Victorian society, with unexpected dashes of humour and comedy.

Eloise Oakes, one of Kynren’s volunteers who stars in the new jubilee scene said: “All of us involved in this reimagined part of the show have been rehearsing thoroughly to ensure this new spectacle wows our audiences.

“The Jubilee scene is incredibly dynamic, with around 180 of us on stage at once, all moving in carefully choreographed sequences alongside some impressive new props. It’s been so much fun learning the detail and seeing it all come together. I think audiences will be amazed by the beautiful new projections too – they really stood out to me when I first saw them. They’re so colourful and help set the perfect tone for this joyful part of the show.”

Kynren has grown from strength to strength in the build up to its tenth anniversary season, welcoming over 430,000 visitors since it began, contributing £65.5 million to the North East economy and creating 146 jobs.

Anna Warnecke, CEO of Kynren, said: “Saturday evening’s incredible performance, the first of our 2025 season, was testament to the hard-work, skill and creativity that has been poured into this production by all involved. The dedication and passion from our volunteers is truly remarkable, and we appreciate every single person that helps continue the legacy of Kynren and the impact it has on our market town and the region.”

2025 also sees the return of the popular pre-show Viking Village, which offers visitors an immersive experience with authentic sights, sounds, and interactions in a recreated settlement. Practice battle cries with the magnificent Viking warriors themselves as they prepare for a raid, watch sparks fly at the blacksmith’s forge, and witness the characterful sheep, donkeys and real Icelandic chickens whose origins can be traced back to the 9th century.

Kynren is a real whistlestop tour of 2,000 years of history myth and legend. It is a spellbinding, family-friendly experience delivering thrills, shocks, tears, laughs, goosebumps and gasps on a truly cinematic scale.

The 90-minute performances start at sunset and end in starlight and will be taking place every Saturday night until 13th September.

Tickets cost from £30 for adults and from £20 for under 18s. Children aged 3 and under are free when sat on an adult’s knee.

For further information and to book tickets, visit www.kynren.com.

SHOW DATES AND TIMINGS FOR 2025:

Saturday 26th July (Gates open at 6.45pm, performance starts at 9.15pm)

Saturday 2nd August (Gates open at 6.45pm, performance starts at 9.15pm)

Saturday 9th August (Gates open at 6.30pm, performance starts at 9pm)

Saturday 16th August (Gates open at 6.15pm, performance starts at 8.45pm)

Saturday 23rd August (Gates open at 6pm, performance starts at 8.30pm)

Saturday 30th August (Gates open at 5.45pm, performance starts at 8.15pm)

Saturday 6th September (Gates open at 5.30pm, performance starts at 8pm)

Saturday 13th September (Gates open at 5.15pm, performance starts at 7.45pm)