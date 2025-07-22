J Michael Harris Delivers Infectious Neo-Jazz Single – Bounce – Ahead of Genre-Defying New Album

Artist: Jamie Michael Harris

Lead Single: Bounce

Album: Light The Sky

British saxophonist and composer J Michael Harris (also known as Jamie Michael Harris) introduces his latest single “Bounce”, a groove-heavy, genre-blending track that signals a bold new era for the rising jazz innovator. Fusing the digital soul of electronica with the richness of jazz improvisation, “Bounce” is a vibrant preview of Harris’ upcoming album and a standalone showcase of his sonic creativity.

Inspired by the rhythmic experimentation of J Dilla and Aphex Twin, and the lush harmonies of Robert Glasper and Herbie Hancock, “Bounce” is both deeply rooted in tradition and forward-looking in its production. The track’s layered textures and infectious energy make it an essential listen for fans of modern jazz, future soul, and instrumental beats.

Jamie Michael Harris performs on saxophone, piano, Fender Rhodes, synths, EWI, clarinet, and flute, showcasing his multifaceted musicianship. He’s joined by an all-star international lineup, including:

Freddy Sheed – drums, percussion, programming (Lewis Capaldi, The 1975)

Jimmy Haslip – bass (Yellowjackets, Allan Holdsworth)

Mo Pleasure – piano, Hammond B3 (Earth, Wind & Fire, Michael Jackson)

Karlos Edwards – percussion (Nitin Sawhney, Mark Ronson)

Henry Collins – trumpet (Amy Winehouse, Van Morrison)

The track was mixed and mastered by Guy Massey, celebrated for his work with The Beatles, Kylie Minogue, and The Divine Comedy.

About Jamie Michael Harris



Leicester-born and now London-based, J Michael Harris has performed with icons such as Nile Rodgers, Prince Buster, and Quincy Jones. A graduate of Berklee College of Music, Harris’ sound draws from a diverse palette—ranging from Weather Report and Miles Davis to Paul Simon and Randy Newman.

Following the success of his debut EP Departure, “Bounce” sets the tone for his upcoming full-length release and affirms Harris as a leading voice in 21st-century jazz.

Follow Jamie Michael Harris



Instagram: http://instagram.com/jmichaelharrismusic

Spotify: JmichaelHarris Spotify