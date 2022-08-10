Introduction

If you are trying to get qualified to work on a construction site in the UK, you will need to take a CSCS test. Before you go to a test center, however, you will want to take a mock CSCS test to ensure that you are prepared. In order to do this, all you have to do is go to cscsexam.co.uk and follow the instructions on the site.

How does a Mock CSCS Test Work?

There are several different types of practice CSCS tests, but all of them consist of 50 multiple choice knowledge questions split into 5 sections, with each of these sections containing questions on 16 subjects.

The 5 sections in the CSCS test are working environment, occupational health, safety, high-risk activities, and specialist activities. Questions are pulled from a pool of 450 options, and you are guaranteed 10 questions in each section.

What is the Operative CSCS Test Pass Mark?

The Operative CSCS Test is the test for anyone applying for an Apprentice, Labourer, or Training CSCS card, as well as anyone applying for most skilled CSCS cards or the Advanced Craft CSCS card.

Like all other CSCS tests, the Operative CSCS Test contains 50 multiple choice questions about basic construction knowledge. The pass mark for this online CSCS test is 45 out of 50.

In addition to a total of 45 correct answers, you will need to meet the minimum requirements for each knowledge section. For the case studies section, the threshold is 3 correct answers as well as 10 of 12 questions correct. For each of the core knowledge sections, the pass mark is 1 correct answer, and 32 out of the 38 questions correct.

What is the Specialist CSCS Test Pass Mark?

The Specialist CSCS Test is the more advanced test, including the entire Operative CSCS Test and additional subjects and information. This test is for anyone seeking a Supervisor CSCS card, as well as anyone applying for certain skilled CSCS cards or specific Advanced Craft CSCS cards.

Like the Operative CSCS Test, the Specialist CSCS Test contains 50 multiple choice questions about basic and specialized construction knowledge. The pass mark is also 45 out of 50, with the same knowledge section minimum requirements.

What is the Managers and Professionals CSCS Test Pass Mark?

Just like the Specialist CSCS Test, the Managers and Professionals CSCS Test is an advanced test, including all the content from the Operative CSCS Test and additional content focused on management. This CSCS Test is for anyone applying for a Management CSCS card, an Academically Qualified Person CSCS card, or a Professionally Qualified Person CSCS card.

Like the other tests, the Managers and Professionals test comprises 50 multiple choice questions about basic construction knowledge and construction management knowledge. However, unlike the others, the pass mark for this test is 46 out of 50 correct.

The Managers and Professionals CSCS test has the same minimum knowledge section requirements as the Operative and Specialist CSCS tests, but it also includes additional sections: Construction Design and Management, Demolition, and Highway Works.