VCARB F1 Drivers Hadjar & Lawson Turn to Airtasker for Wild Helmet Designs – and You Could Be the Artist Behind It

Formula 1 drivers aren’t usually the ones putting out public call-outs for design help, but Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) drivers Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson have just done exactly that.

The duo have teamed up with Airtasker, the local services platform better known for connecting people with everything from gardening to graphic design, to find someone who can create a one-off helmet design to gift their hardworking pit crew.

And the brief? In their own words: “big, bold, and badass.”

“The pit crew have been crushing it, and we want to find someone who can design a special edition helmet for them,” Hadjar and Lawson wrote in the task post. “Something wild, unforgettable, and creative as a thank you gift they’ll never forget. They’re the heartbeat of everything we do, so we want to create something as legendary as they are.”

The task is open to anyone, from professional designers to racing fans with a flair for creativity. Submissions will be reviewed personally by Hadjar and Lawson, who will pick their favourite concept. The chosen creator won’t just get a £500 payout, they’ll see their work turned into a physical helmet, unveiled to the VCARB pit crew at December’s Qatar Grand Prix.

For Airtasker founder and CEO Tim Fung, the project highlights the platform’s potential to create unexpected opportunities:

“It’s awesome to see VCARB Formula 1 drivers turning to Airtasker to find creative talent – it proves that anyone can get anything done on our platform. This task captures what Airtasker is all about: celebrating skill and individuality that lead to amazing opportunities.

It’s not every day that everyday people get the chance to leave their mark on the world of F1. Motorsport is driven by passion and precision, just like the Airtasker community – so whether you’re a designer, a racing fan, or just someone with a wild idea, this is your moment.”

The task, titled “Need Crazy and Creative Ideas for F1 Helmet,” is now live on Airtasker, with entries closing on the 30th of September: https://www.airtasker.com/my-tasks/need-crazy-and-creative-design-ideas-for-an-f1-helmet-x01k47j6ch50gvp2gc1qw5mptgw/

So if you’ve ever dreamed of seeing your art flying around the world’s fastest racetracks, now’s your chance to strap in.