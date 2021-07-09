Ford reveals the name and winning specification of the new Puma ST Gold Edition with key design features chosen by enthusiasts via a series of online polls

More than a quarter of a million votes cast on Ford’s Twitter and Instagram channels as fans opt for design including black paint, exterior decals and red brake callipers

Puma ST Gold Edition will be produced in limited numbers with deliveries to commence towards the end of this year

COLOGNE, Germany, June 18, 2021 – The results are in. Following an innovative experiment in human centred design, Ford today revealed the winning specification of the new Puma ST Gold Edition that will be available to order in limited numbers from later this year.

Ford fans cast almost 275,000 votes in a series of polls on the automaker’s Twitter and Instagram channels over the course of 10 days, choosing the colour combinations of elements including the model’s paint, decals and brake callipers – as well as deciding its name.

As a result, the first-ever Ford Performance model to feature crowd-sourced design will have the following features:

Poll Winning option Losing option Exterior Paint Black – 56 per cent Grey Brake Callipers Red – 74 per cent Black Seatbelt Stitching Grey – 87 per cent Black Exterior Decals Lines – 74 per cent Stripes Exterior Badging ST Badges – 79 per cent No badges Scuff Plates Puma – 53 per cent Ford Performance Pride Plate ST – 55 per cent Puma Name Puma ST Gold Edition – 59 per cent Puma ST 24K Edition

The results of each poll were collected from individual markets across Europe in addition to Ford of Europe’s central channels before being collated to reach an overall winner.

“To create something truly special for our loyal performance fans, we’ve moved to a forward-looking approach in co-creating the Puma ST Gold Edition with them. The number of votes cast shows just how enthusiastic our customers are – and that they have excellent taste,” said Amko Leenarts, director, Design, Ford of Europe. “It’s all in the details, and with this special edition, our fans have configured a truly desirable product.”

The Puma ST Gold Edition will be powered by a 200PS 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol engine for 0-62mph acceleration in 6.7 seconds. Advanced, Sports Technologies include selectable Drive Modes including Sport, Track and Eco, as well as a unique-in-segment limited-slip differential option, patented force vectoring springs and unique suspension and steering specifications for exceptional cornering responses. Deliveries will commence towards the end of this year.

Ford and its Team Fordzilla esports team last year created the Team Fordzilla P1 concept using a similar approach, with collaboration between the company’s designers and the gaming community.

