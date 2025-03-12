DRILL DOWN WITH PETE AND BAS AT ANARCHY …

THE grandfathers of UK drill will be leaving their South London manor and heading to Tyneside this spring for a one-off live concert.

Social media rap artist duo Pete and Bas – who are both in their 70s – have racked up more than 2m Instagram followers with songs that mine the darker side of hip hop.

And they’ll be performing tracks such as Shut Ya Mouth – which went viral back in 2017 – along with hits from their new album Mugshot, at a special concert at Heaton brewery Anarchy Brew Co on Saturday 10 May.

A subgenre of hip-hop, drill originated in Chicago in the early 2010s and is known for its dark, ominous beats, haunting melodies and aggressive lyrics about crime, drugs, and gang culture.

Pete – who was introduced to rap music by his granddaughter – and Bas write all their own material and have performed successfully in gigs and concert tours across Europe.

They have also collaborated with several artists: their single The Old Estate features rapper M24 and includes a video filmed on an estate in Rotherhithe and at Millwall football stadium.

And they have worked with singer T-Pain along with Norman Pain and Patrick Karneigh, Jr. of the Northern Boys.

The pair will be supported at the Anarchy gig by Newcastle grime artist NE-O who performed recently at the MOBO awards in Newcastle and by Best Newcomer finalist for the 2025 Northern Music Awards, Chiedu Oraka.

Food is a main element of all Anarchy Brewery events and the food vendor for the event is Matchbox Pizza, which will be serving a selection of Neapolitan-style pizzas.

As well as Anarchy’s craft beers, made on site, the bar is fully stocked with wine, spirits and soft drinks. Parking is available, however the brewery is just a two-minute walk from Walkergate Metro station.

“It’s going to be a fantastic night,” said Anarchy Brew Co operations manager Phil Beaty.

“Pete and Bas are absolute legends when it comes to drill music and it’s great that we’ve been able to entice them north to play here at Anarchy.”

Doors will open at 7pm and tickets, which cost £20 (14+ with an adult accompanied) can be purchased at www.anarchybrewco.com