Do you invest tens of thousands of pounds in heating each season, whether it’s with LPG, gasoline, or electricity? The Same Day Hot Water Service air-source Sanden heat pump may be the ideal solution for saving money and keeping you warm at the same time.

The heat pump works by using a gentle fan to pull in cool air from outside. The heat exchanger in the device extracts energy from the air. This energy will then be converted into heat for your home. This type of heat pump can be used with an existing heating device in your house as well as for new construction homes because of its simple installation. Furthermore, they will produce energy all year and will not be affected by light or wind.

The efficiency of a standard heat pump is 300 percent. This means it can produce 3 kW of energy for every kilowatt (kW) of electricity it consumes. This would become even more effective with a solar PV setup because you will be producing free energy for the heat pump to use to turn air into heat.

Renewable Heat Premium Payment

If you had upgraded your heat pump before March 31, 2013, you would have been eligible for a government grant to help cover the price of the device. The Renewable Heat Incentive is similar to the solar Feed-in Tariff, and any device configured after July 15, 2009, is qualified for this incentive during its discussion time. We will keep you updated as more knowledge becomes available

Is A Heat Pump With An Air Source The Best Option For Me?

When deciding to add a heat pump, keep the following factors in mind to confirm that it is the best option for your house and that the benefits outweigh the costs.

The heat pump would need to be mounted on a wall or put on the ground outside your house. The unit should ideally be located in a sunny location.

Heat pumps work better at reduced temperatures than traditional boilers, so your house must be well insulated and draught-proofed for them to work properly.

If you’re replacing an electric, gas, oil, or LPG heating system, your air source heat pump can provide a faster return on investment.

But, if you are linked to mains gas, the system would take much longer to pay for itself and therefore might not be the best choice.

Because of the reduced water temperatures available, your air source heat pump will work best if you have an underfloor heating system or warm air heating.

The expense of constructing a heat pump system can be reduced if it is combined with other construction work, such as a new build or an expansion on an existing house.

Conclusion:- This is the same idea as an air source heat pump for heating your house with natural energy, but it is much more costly because it needs pipes to be placed horizontally over a wide area of land or a well to be extracted vertically for the pipe. This method extracts heat from the ground and is more efficient than an air source heat pump.