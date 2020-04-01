Cotswolds Garden

Ingredients: 50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin, 25ml elderflower liqueur, 12.5ml fresh lime juice, 75ml pressed apple juice

Method: Place all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, shake and strain into an ice-filled Copa glass. Garnish with fresh cucumber and mint

£34.95 for 70cl (46% ABV). Available from C Fromfor 70cl (46% ABV). Available from C otswoldsdistillery.com , Waitrose, Majestic, Oddbins, Laithwaites, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason.

Cotswolds Whisky Sour

Ingredients: 60ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, 25ml fresh lemon juice, 20ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters, ½ egg white

Method: Dry shake all ingredients, add ice to shaker, shake, fine-strain & serve into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a fresh lemon wheel & cherry

£44.95 for 70cl (46% ABV). Available from Fromfor 70cl (46% ABV). Available from cotswoldsdistillery.com , Waitrose, Majestic, The Whisky Exchange, Harrods and Laithwaites.

Kokoro Dragon Ball

Ingredients: 50ml Kokoro Gin, 20ml Lemon Juice, 5ml Kokoro Cherry Blossom Liqueur, 10ml Honey Syrup (3:1), 10ml Aperol, 2 Dashes of Orange Flower Water, Champagne (optional), Orange Peel

Method: Shake all ingredients apart from the Champagne with ice. Double strain and top with Champagne. Garnish with a twist of orange peel

£29 for 70cl (42% ABV). Available from Fromfor 70cl (42% ABV). Available from kokorogin.com , Master of Malt, John Lewis, 31Dover, Amazon and other good retailers. Also in the Kokoro Gin range are their delicious Japanese-inspired liqueurs, including Blueberry & Lemongrass, Yuzu and Ginger and Cherry Blossom.

£12.50 for 20cl (20% ABV). Available from Fromfor 20cl (20% ABV). Available from kokorogin.com and John Lewis

Barentsz Mandarin and Jasmine Martini

Ingredients: 55ml Barentsz Mandarin and Jasmine Gin, 15ml triple sec (Grand Marnier) , 15ml dry vermouth, dash of orange bitters

Method: Pour ingredients into a shaker half filled with cracked ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

£38.00 for 70cl (40% ABV). Available from Fromfor 70cl (40% ABV). Available from B arentszgin.com and from 31Dover.com in a luxury gift carton.

Lowlander Sobeer Citrus Mocktail

Ingredients: 150ml Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer, 30ml Seedlip Grove, 10ml Ginger syrup, 10ml Lime juice, Garnish with a juiced orange peel

Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Stir all ingredients and strain into the glass over ice. Garnish with a swirl of juiced orange peel.

£1. 99. As a single bottle from £2.02. As a case of 12 from Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer is available to purchase online: As a single bottle from LightDrinks. co . uk for. As a single bottle from 31Dover.com for. As a case of 12 from Amazon for £36.95

Pinkster Gin & Jam

Ingredients: 50ml Pinkster Gin, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml sugar syrup, 1tsp raspberry jam, a handful of blackberries

Method: Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a Rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with fresh blackberries

£36 for 70cl (37.5% ABV). Available from Marks & Spencer, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, and Majestic Wine, Ocado, Gin.com Fromfor 70cl (37.5% ABV). Available from Marks & Spencer, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, and Majestic Wine, Ocado, 31Dover.com , Master of Malt and Pinkster

Union Spirited Maverick

Ingredients: 50ml Spirited Union Lemon & Leaf, 20ml Passion Fruit Puree, 30ml Fresh Lemon Juice, 15ml Vanilla Syrup, fresh passionfruit

Method: Pour ingredients in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into pre-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a passion fruit wheel float.

Jaisalmer Golden Fort

Ingredients: 50ml Jaisalmer Gin, 15ml fresh lime juice, 10ml Cinnamon Syrup, 50ml Cloudy Apple Juice

Method: Pour ingredients in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with an apple fan of 3 slices and add grated nutmeg (optional)

The Queen Mary Edition G&T

Ingredients: 50ml Gin 1689 – The Queen Mary Edition, fresh raspberries and strawberries

Method:Fill a Copa glass with plenty of ice. Add Gin 1689 – The Queen Mary Edition.

Top with tonic and garnish with raspberries and sliced strawberries.

J&B Rare Whisky Gimlet

Ingredients: 50ml J&B Rare, 25ml home-made lime cordial* (or bought Lime cordial),fresh lime peel

Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the ingredients and shake until the surface of the shaker feels chilled. Strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with a twist of lime peel