Cotswolds Garden
Ingredients: 50ml Cotswolds Dry Gin, 25ml elderflower liqueur, 12.5ml fresh lime juice, 75ml pressed apple juice
Method: Place all ingredients into an ice-filled shaker, shake and strain into an ice-filled Copa glass. Garnish with fresh cucumber and mint
From £34.95 for 70cl (46% ABV). Available from Cotswoldsdistillery.com, Waitrose, Majestic, Oddbins, Laithwaites, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges and Fortnum and Mason.
Cotswolds Whisky Sour
Ingredients: 60ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky, 25ml fresh lemon juice, 20ml sugar syrup, 2 dashes of Angostura Bitters, ½ egg white
Method: Dry shake all ingredients, add ice to shaker, shake, fine-strain & serve into a chilled Old Fashioned glass. Garnish with a fresh lemon wheel & cherry
From £44.95 for 70cl (46% ABV). Available from cotswoldsdistillery.com, Waitrose, Majestic, The Whisky Exchange, Harrods and Laithwaites.
Kokoro Dragon Ball
Ingredients: 50ml Kokoro Gin, 20ml Lemon Juice, 5ml Kokoro Cherry Blossom Liqueur, 10ml Honey Syrup (3:1), 10ml Aperol, 2 Dashes of Orange Flower Water, Champagne (optional), Orange Peel
Method: Shake all ingredients apart from the Champagne with ice. Double strain and top with Champagne. Garnish with a twist of orange peel
From £29 for 70cl (42% ABV). Available from kokorogin.com, Master of Malt, John Lewis, 31Dover, Amazon and other good retailers. Also in the Kokoro Gin range are their delicious Japanese-inspired liqueurs, including Blueberry & Lemongrass, Yuzu and Ginger and Cherry Blossom.
From £12.50 for 20cl (20% ABV). Available from kokorogin.com and John Lewis
Barentsz Mandarin and Jasmine Martini
Ingredients: 55ml Barentsz Mandarin and Jasmine Gin, 15ml triple sec (Grand Marnier) , 15ml dry vermouth, dash of orange bitters
Method: Pour ingredients into a shaker half filled with cracked ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange twist.
From £38.00 for 70cl (40% ABV). Available from Barentszgin.com and from 31Dover.com in a luxury gift carton.
Lowlander Sobeer Citrus Mocktail
Ingredients: 150ml Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer, 30ml Seedlip Grove, 10ml Ginger syrup, 10ml Lime juice, Garnish with a juiced orange peel
Method: Fill a highball glass with ice. Stir all ingredients and strain into the glass over ice. Garnish with a swirl of juiced orange peel.
Lowlander 0.00% Wit Beer is available to purchase online: As a single bottle from LightDrinks.co.uk for £1.
99. As a single bottle from 31Dover.com for £2.02. As a case of 12 from Amazon for £36.95
Pinkster Gin & Jam
Ingredients: 50ml Pinkster Gin, 15ml lemon juice, 15ml sugar syrup, 1tsp raspberry jam, a handful of blackberries
Method: Shake all the ingredients in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a Rocks glass filled with crushed ice. Garnish with fresh blackberries
From £36 for 70cl (37.5% ABV). Available from Marks & Spencer, Fenwick, Harvey Nichols, Selfridges, and Majestic Wine, Ocado, 31Dover.com, Master of Malt and Pinkster Gin.com.
Union Spirited Maverick
Ingredients: 50ml Spirited Union Lemon & Leaf, 20ml Passion Fruit Puree, 30ml Fresh Lemon Juice, 15ml Vanilla Syrup, fresh passionfruit
Method: Pour ingredients in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into pre-chilled cocktail glass. Garnish with a passion fruit wheel float.
From £29.95 for 70cl (38% ABV). Available from Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange and Spirited Union.
com.
Jaisalmer Golden Fort
Ingredients: 50ml Jaisalmer Gin, 15ml fresh lime juice, 10ml Cinnamon Syrup, 50ml Cloudy Apple Juice
Method: Pour ingredients in a shaker. Shake with ice and strain into a rocks glass. Garnish with an apple fan of 3 slices and add grated nutmeg (optional)
From £34.95 for 70cl (43% ABV). Available from The Whisky Exchange, Master of Malt and DrinksSupermarket.com.
The Queen Mary Edition G&T
Ingredients: 50ml Gin 1689 – The Queen Mary Edition, fresh raspberries and strawberries
Method:Fill a Copa glass with plenty of ice. Add Gin 1689 – The Queen Mary Edition.
Top with tonic and garnish with raspberries and sliced strawberries.
From £37.95 for 70cl (ABV: 38.5%). Available from Master of Malt and Amathus Drinks
J&B Rare Whisky Gimlet
Ingredients: 50ml J&B Rare, 25ml home-made lime cordial* (or bought Lime cordial),fresh lime peel
Method: Fill a cocktail shaker with ice, add the ingredients and shake until the surface of the shaker feels chilled. Strain into a Coupe glass. Garnish with a twist of lime peel
From £22.50 for 70cl (40% ABV). Available from Waitrose, masterofmalt.com, th
ewhiskyexchange.com, drinksupe rmarket.com, 31dover.com and Justerini & Brooks.