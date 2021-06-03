Engenera Renewables Group, one of the UK’s leading renewable energy companies, has restructured its management team and realigned its offering to ensure it is well positioned to respond to new, ambitious government targets on reducing carbon emissions.

In April, the UK government brought forward its target of reducing carbon emissions by 78% (compared to 1990 levels) by 2035 – a 15-year reduction on the previous target of 2050. This will mean increased incentives for businesses to reduce their carbon footprint and invest in renewable energy projects.

Engenera has broadened its offering to encompass a wider range of renewable energy solutions, pivoting to become a decarbonisation partner for businesses seeking a holistic solution to better manage all their energy needs and help them align with government targets.

It has also brought two new senior executives on board and created a C-suite or board of executives. Michael Roddam has joined as chief operating officer and Joanne Bell has joined as chief financial officer. Roddam joins from Sincera and Bell from High Street Group.

In addition to the new appointments, Lloyd Lawson, previously business development manager, has taken up the role of chief strategy officer. Bryan Glendinning remains chief executive, Wilf Waugh the chief technical officer and Jamie Morrison the company’s chief commercial officer.

Engenera is being advised in its transition by NW/A, a digital consultancy that helps businesses achieve an accelerated path to value. NW/A is helping on a range of new projects, that will help the business scale and eventually go global, offering technology-led energy efficiencies to everyone.

The business has invested heavily in its technical skills and expertise in recent years. It now works closely with clients on a range of renewable technologies including commercial solar PV and battery storage; air and ground source heat pumps; combined heat and power; electric vehicle changing points; and LED lighting.

Engenera is also one of the few renewable energy companies in the UK able to offer renewable energy installations at no capital outlay to customers able to sign power purchase agreements (PPAs). This is because it can access a £100 million green bond programme that is financed by multiple PPAs arranged by Engenera.

Even before government targets were changed earlier this year, there was a growing momentum towards companies seeking to manage their carbon footprints and ESG (environmental, social, and governance) standards. A recent survey carried out by Professional Engineering, in association with Engenera Renewables Group, found that 38% of businesses are looking to reduce their carbon footprints within the next year, while 36% are targeting reductions in the next three years.

Bryan Glendinning said:

“This represents a major positive change for the business to ensure we are well positioned to work closely with our clients on all elements of renewable energy in light of new government targets around reducing carbon emissions. Our aim is to become a decarbonisation partner for our clients, offering assessments of their existing energy supplies and carbon footprint before developing bespoke, holistic solutions designed to reduce both their carbon footprint their energy bills at the same time. “I am also delighted to welcome new talent to the business in the form of Michael and Joanne, who offer invaluable skillsets. I am also delighted that Lloyd, one of our co-founders, has agreed to take on the challenge of chief strategy officer, a role in which I know he will thrive and guide the business forward. “At Engenera Renewables Group, we truly believe energy efficiency is for everyone. This ethos has driven the Engenera team and I to create a vision with a profitable yet ethical approach.”

Lloyd Lawson said: