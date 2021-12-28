When it comes to drain unblocking, London has the kind of weather that means you are more likely to need it during the winter months, when the elements can cause real problems for your pipes, drains, and plumbing systems. As one of the most critical parts of your home, drainage cleaning and unblocking is something that is critical to the safe and smooth running of your home as winter approaches, so preparation is key.

Blocked Drains: Causes

In terms of drain unblocking, London homeowners get the blocked drains that make this necessary for many different reasons, many of which are related to what is going through the drains. It doesn’t take the best drain unblockers in London to know that much household debris can be an ongoing and major cause of blockages in drainage pipes around your home.

This includes everyday things such as soap, hair, and scum, as well as cooking fats such as oil, lard, and grease. Many of these lead to a blocked drain as they tend to collect quickly in pipes during colder weather.

Not everyone knows that a blocked drain at a London property can also be caused by ice. When temperatures drop below zero degrees, standing or slow-moving water can freeze quickly, causing a build-up of ice in your pipes and drains, meaning drain unblocking is needed.

Drain Blockages: Avoiding Them

To avoid a blocked drain at your London property, there are a few things you can do. This includes checking your stop valve operates and is not being affected by corrosion on a regular basis. Being wary of slow draining sinks, showers, and baths causing a blocked drain too, as. It is often the first indication that water is not flowing as it should, so to stop drain unblocking work being necessary, remove accumulating debris sitting on top of outdoor drains.