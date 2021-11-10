Hoteliers must shift their focus from ‘survive’ to ‘thrive’ if they want their businesses to succeed as travel and tourism pick up pace once more during 2022. That is the view of European hotel consultancy Everguest, which is announcing its launch in the UK. Everguest has appointed hospitality business development professional Neil Middleton to lead its UK growth.

Founded in Hungary by experienced hotel GM and marketing agency head Miklós Belán, Everguest takes a guest-first approach to handle the three most decisive factors in the accommodation selection process – guest reviews, pricing and online appearance. The circumstances of the past two years have caused many hotels to retract resources and operate without a full complement of staff, so outsourcing these core capabilities to Everguest’s team of experts ensures that hotels remain competitive, visible and appealing.

Many hotels have survived the pandemic by regularly pivoting to fulfil short-term needs, but according to CEO Belán, now is the time for UK hoteliers to double down on attracting future guests. “The opening up of international tourism means travellers once again have a world of choice when it comes to booking a hotel,” he comments. “As the guest’s mindset shifts, so must the hotel’s strategy. It is no longer enough to keep the fire burning – it is time to fuel the flames; and Everguest has chosen now to expand to the UK because we can provide the manpower and expertise to deliver the right results for UK hoteliers.”

Partnering with hotel owners and managers, Everguest provides services in three key areas:

Reputation Management – Hotels can miss out on potential business if not reacting to the experiences of past customers, so Everguest ensures all guest reviews are responded to, providing reports and analysis to the hotel that will improve its future performance. Crucially, as hotels welcome back international guests, the Everguest team is capable of responding in 10 languages

Revenue Management – Everguest implements dynamic pricing based on market trends, competitor analysis and the hotelier's own insights to maximise a hotel's revenue. As this service is tailor-made and managed by people rather than software, solutions can be found to accommodate hotels whatever their situation; including introducing dynamic pricing for the first time or optimising current strategies

Online Marketing – A hotel's online presence is essential for enticing potential guests and driving valuable direct bookings. Everguest's expertise includes managing a hotel's social media platforms, running PPC advertising campaigns and providing professional web design to elevate the visibility and attractiveness of the property's owned channels

Everguest’s research shows that enhanced online marketing and strategic pricing have the ability to deliver revenue increases of 15-20% for hotels and that bookings can be improved by up to 24% through greater responsiveness to guest reviews.

With a successful track record of growing business for independent hotels in mainland Europe, Everguest has recently appointed Neil Middleton to bring on new partners in the UK. Middleton has 18 years’ experience in tourism and hospitality, having worked in senior sales roles for brands including Booking.com, OYO, Expedia and Orbitz.

“Hospitality is a ‘people’ industry so people are at the core of the Everguest philosophy,” says Neil Middleton, Director of Sales at Everguest. “Our offerings consider what matter most to guests and our approach centres on the needs of the individual hotelier. Our team prides itself on going beyond data and dashboards to tailor a service appropriate for the hotel type and guest base the owner aspires to; and with labour shortages an ongoing issue in the hospitality industry, we give hoteliers the support they need to help their business thrive.”

To find out more about Everguest’s services see www.Everguest.net, watch this short video, or contact Neil Middleton on Neil.Middleton@Everguest.net or 07587 114030.