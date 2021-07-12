EY has appointed three Associate Partners in the North East and Yorkshire from within EY, reinforcing the firm’s continued investment in its regional business and commitment to nurturing homegrown talent.

David Baggaley, Tim Vance, and Jon Scott have all been promoted to Associate Partner.

David Baggaley is an Associate Partner within Tax, focussing on business tax services. David joined EY in 2007 after graduating from the University of Newcastle and now leads the Private Tax Team in the North East and Yorkshire, focussed on looking after privately back companies as well as individuals and their assets.

Jon Scott also works in Tax, focussing on international tax and transaction services, combining 16 years’ international experience delivering technology solutions with functional knowledge of profitability models across Tax and Finance. He joined EY in 2019, with a wealth of experience across Platform, Solutions & Intelligence (PSI) and has broadened the firm’s operational transfer pricing offering to address clients’ needs for integrated solutions to manage tax compliance, financial management and regulatory reporting.

Tim Vance has been promoted to Associate Partner in EY-Parthenon’s Turnaround and Restructuring Strategy team. Tim joined EY in 2006 and has over 15 years’ experience advising management teams and financial institutions.

Mike Scoular, Office Managing Partner for EY in Newcastle, said: “Our continued significant investment in senior talent reflects not only EY’s ambition in the North East and Yorkshire but also our confidence in the long-term outlook for the regional economy.

“Congratulations to our four new Associate Partners who have all worked exceptionally hard to achieve this career milestone. Their expertise and leadership will strengthen our footprint in the region.”

Nationally, EY is strengthening its UK Partnership with 103 new equity Partners – an increase of almost 60% compared to last year. This includes 65 Partner promotions, which is the firm’s largest intake of home-grown talent in the last ten years, along with 38 external hires, taking EY’s overall number of Partners in the UK to 781. Of the new appointments, 32% are women and 18% are from ethnic minority backgrounds, including one Black Partner.