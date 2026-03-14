@FerrariUK launches competition for aspiring motorsport photographers

London – 11 March 2026. @FerrariUK has unveiled an exciting new photography competition to promote emerging motorsport photography talent.

Six carefully selected entrants will be invited to take part in a guided motorsport photography experience, hosted as part of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK event at Silverstone from 22nd-24th May. The initiative reflects the Prancing Horse’s commitment to creativity and talent within the motorsport community, offering aspiring photographers the opportunity to gain professional experience within a live racing environment.

Each photographer will receive official media accreditation from Ferrari North Europe and will benefit from structured guidance, mentoring and practical support from experienced motorsport photographers during the race weekend. Participants will be encouraged to refine their technical skills and demonstrate a professional approach while working under real-world event conditions, both in the pit lane and trackside.

Each photographer will be asked to submit their best images from Friday and Saturday’s on-track action. The best of these images will be printed onto canvas and showcased on public display in The Wing at Silverstone on the Sunday. These images will be evaluated by a team of judges to decide an overall winner of the competition.

The victorious photographer will be invited to work as part of @FerrariUK’s photographic team at the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, held at the Circuit de Barcelona Catalunya from 19-22 November, with the winner’s images shared on the @FerrariUK Instagram account as part of the brand’s coverage of the event.

The winner will also receive one year’s complimentary membership to the Guild of Motoring Writers. In addition, the canvases showcased at Silverstone will also be available to purchase, with all funds being donated to the Guild of Motoring Writers benevolent fund. For more information about the Guild of Motoring Writers and the benefits they offer to photographers working in the automotive space, please refer to their website: https://www.gomw.co.uk/

To support the effective running of the competition, @FerrariUK has invited Greg Childs, founder of Trackside Focus®, a specialist motorsport photography platform, education hub and training provider dedicated exclusively to the art and discipline of motorsport photography, to support the competition in a judging and mentorship capacity.

In order to enter the competition, photographers must submit a portfolio of three motorsport images, accompanied by a 300-word written statement. Entry to the competition will be open to professional photographers looking to take a step forward in this competitive discipline.

Full competition terms and conditions will be available on the entry website: LINK