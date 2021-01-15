When Dean Midas from Durham started working on his horror short film franchise, he was hoping that his films would get up to 3,000 or 4,000 views.

12 months on The Rag Dolly & Eve Valentine franchise currently stands at 80,000 views and rising. All four films have also been Officially selected at eight festivals.

A minor miracle for four zero budget short films.

Dean released the fourth film in the franchise on Friday 23rd October 2020. Dolly v Eve centres on the two characters coming together for a finale busting face-off. The film was Premiered at the Odeon Durham Luxe.

Dean said, “Writing, producing and directing these short films has been life-changing during these crazy times”

Find out more about Dean’s films: www.dollyveve.co.uk