Silverstone Auctions are thrilled to be offering a private collection of outstanding and remarkable E-Types as part of their sale at The NEC Classic Motor Show, which will take place on Friday 12th – Sunday 14th November.

On offer from The Devon Collection is this 1964 Jaguar E-Type 3.8 ‘Quad-Headlight’ Coupe. This Series 1, matching numbers, E-Type was built to special order for Hugh John Vaughan Campbell, the 6th Earl of Cawdor, leaving the factory in November 1965. Believed to be the second of possibly just three ‘Quad Headlight’ E-Types produced, this is a rare opportunity for a Jaguar enthusiast/classic car collector to acquire part of E-Type history which is accompanied by an interesting history file which details the cars noble past, a Heritage Certificate and freshly issued MOT Certificate.

Finished in Opalescent Dark Blue with a black interior is this 1964 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 Coupe. With a comprehensive history file including a large amount of restoration photographs, this delightful example had a bare metal restoration approximately ten years ago. This is a rare opportunity to acquire an interesting, uprated E-Type built with the more enthusiastic driver in mind.

With totally matching numbers is this 1961 Jaguar E-Type ‘EBL’ Roadster – Chassis No 39. Having been in its present ownership for almost 45 years and is now only offered due to a change of direction by long-term custodian, this is an extremely interesting and very early car. This stunning example has been fully restored to a very high standard and the external bonnet lock cars are often regarded as the holy grail of E-Types. Complete with a substantial quantity of paperwork and photographs documenting the extensive rebuild alongside its Heritage Certificate, handbooks, and other items of interest.

Gary Dunne Sales Controller for Silverstone Auctions added “What a special opportunity we are offering in our final sale of 2021. These five E-Types are on offer from The Devon Collection; each one has its own unique history and story to tell. Full details for each of the five cars are available on our website ahead of them going under the hammer next month.”

Also forming part of The Devon Collection is this 1962 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 Coupe. Originally finished in Opalescent Silver Grey, the E-Type was then repainted white which was deemed a more sport colour scheme and is now finished in Carmen Red with a black interior. With desirable upgrades and celebrity appearances courtesy of Top Gear, where it was driven by Normal Dewis who signed photographs and the cars sun visor which will remain with the car.

The last of this fabulous collection to be previewed is the 1961 Jaguar E-Type Series 1 3.8 ‘Flat Floor’ Roadster. Finished in its original shade of Carmen Red with a tan interior, this car has been restored some years ago to an excellent standard by XK Engineering, with all invoices present and a photographic record on file. The comprehensive history file includes the Heritage Certificate, restoration invoices and much more. Silverstone Auctions are looking for its next enthusiastic keeper to acquire this superbly presented E-Type that has been professionally rebuilt.

