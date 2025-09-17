FOOD AND ART COME TOGETHER FOR THE FINAL SUNDERLAND FESTIVAL

THE LAST of a trio of art events in Sunderland will end with an added element, creating a feast for every sense.

Putting Sunderland in The Frame aimed to turn a spotlight Wearside’s artistic talent, to encourage the public to unleash their creativity and to celebrate the concepts of identity, transformation, location and community.

And following on from successful events held at both Roker Park and Roker Beach in July and the Sheepfolds Stables in August, the final festival is taking place at Sunniside Gardens on September 27.

The event – which includes an exhibition named Foundations and Futures – coincides with the monthly Local Heroes Food Market, which means that visitors can not only enjoy a whole host of music, entertainment and creative opportunities but can also tuck into street food from some of the region’s top vendors.

The festival – which runs from 10am until 3pm – will include an art exhibition and art market, where visitors can talk to the artists and purchase unique pieces.

Houghton Brass Band will be providing musical entertainment throughout the day, with visitors also able to enjoy the magic by acclaimed magician, Chris Cross.

Other performers include percussionists, Sacred Sound Drummers, while Atlas Theatre will be bringing Dominic Wilcox’s Office of Oddities to life – a fascinating improvised theatre piece filled with bizarre, intriguing and mysterious objects.

Attendees can dive into powerful storytelling and poetry artistry with King Inc Spoken Word, while artist Hannah Graham will be asking people to take part in a Sketch Off – with visitors competing against each other in drawing against the clock.

The Colour and Craft Studio will be providing a hands-on space for crafting, painting and generally exploring art techniques and Let Your Soul Grow will be showcasing how people can connect with their inner self through a range of guided activities.

The Sculpture Park – an outdoor gallery of contemporary sculptures – will also be open throughout the day and guests can also become their own piece of art, courtesy of ARt Frames, created by Frank Styles and Culture House.

These frames will allow people to frame themselves as art pieces, helped by augmented reality elements.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland’s BIDS – which include the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – believes the festival has already played a major role in showcasing the city’s creativity.

“Thousands of people participated in the first two events, which were a real celebration of the city’s willingness to engage with artistic initiatives,” she said.

“Cultural tourism is an important part of Sunderland’s continued growth and development and events like these – which showcases art in its widest sense – are truly inspirational.

“The fact that it coincides with the Local Heroes Food Market will make it a really memorable day.”

Artist Su Devine, who is the director of the festival and owns the art café said that the response to the previous events had been overwhelmingly positive “from both artists involved and visitors.”

“It feels like art is acting as a powerful tool to boost local pride and bring people together,” she said.

“Connecting with others adds colour to our lives, and the variety of experiences at the Art Festival at Sunniside Gardens will capture this beautifully. This event is made extra special by combining the regular Local Heroes Food Market and the art café Art Market alongside the Festival, as it will enable us to bring joy to every corner of this shared space.”

Putting Sunderland in the Frame is part-funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and supported by Sunderland Culture, Culture House, Sunderland City Council, Sunderland’s BIDs and Art Café. For more information visit https://sunderlandbid.co.uk/sunderland-art-festival/