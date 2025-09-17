TURN BACK THE CLOCK AT WYLAM BREWERY WITH A 90S ICON

A TV presenter, singer and actor is going back to his musical roots for a nostalgic night of noughties magic.

Marvin Humes made his name as part of the boy band JLS, which started on the road to fame in 2006.

And now he’s part of a massive celebration of that special period of the UK music scene, with Martin Humes’ Noughties Baby event which is heading to Newcastle next month (October).

The night promises the very best of RnB, pop,indie and dance favourites from the era, played by Power DJs and Marvin himself.

The event – on Friday 3 October at Wylam Brewery – was an immediate sell out when it previously came to the North East and organisers Powers Events and North East based company, EVNT Inspirations, believe it will be as popular this time round.

The full touring production also features dancers and a range of special effects to create a really memorable evening.

Fans of the era are encouraged to dance and sing along to some of the classic anthems which defined the noughties, where artistes Usher, Pitbull, Calvin Harris and of course JLS dominated the charts.

Mike Hesketh of EVNT Inspirations said it would be an unforgettable night.

“This is a real opportunity to celebrate all the great music of the noughties with someone from one of the biggest acts in the UK at the time,” he said.

“We know how popular this was last time round so we are completely confident it will be a sell out again and an evening people won’t want to miss.”

Tickets for the event cost £16.50p plus a booking fee and are available at https://fatso.ma/1Mhz