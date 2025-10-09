MG driving ahead in UK

Strongest ever September for MG Motor UK

MG retains top 10 manufacturer ranking

Highly popular MG Hybrid+ models propel growth

MG Motor UK continues to make strong progress in its UK home market, achieving its best September* on record as well as retaining its position as one of the country’s leading manufacturers. The 101-year-old marque secured 14,577 new sales in September and year-to-date sales stand at 65,394. Meanwhile, MG was ranked as the UK’s 8th most successful manufacturer in September.

The record September – which saw MG achieve a sales uplift of 62.7 per cent in a market that grew by 13.7 per cent – was propelled by MG’s popular Hybrid+ models including the MG HS, MG ZS and MG3. All three models featured inside last month’s top 10 best-selling hybrid table. Overall, MG is currently the UK’s second largest hybrid vehicle retailer with over 28,000 customer deliveries year-to-date. The MG HS Hybrid+ SUV, shortlisted for the European Car of the Year award, has proved to be notably popular with both business and private buyers with 3,254 sales in September.

David Allison, Head of Product and Planning at MG Motor UK, commented:

“MG continues to make encouraging progress in our home market. Our affordable and fuel-efficient hybrid models have struck a chord with buyers. We also remain committed to offering generous equipment levels all as standard and we know many customers appreciate this helpful, overall value.”

MG also continues to expand its EV offering, with the new MG IM5 and MG IM6 introduced in September. These technologically advanced EVs, combining high-performance with rapid charging, have received a positive first reception from customers seeking leading-edge technology. David Allison adds:

“These new EVs will hopefully showcase that MG can appeal to all buyers, with the MG IM range offering an alternative to some of the existing, premium EV models. We’re delighted with the early response.”