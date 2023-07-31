The perfect pair: bringing the Manolo Blahnik experience to Heveningham Concours

In the first pairing of its kind, luxury shoemaker Manolo Blahnik will bring a unique experience to this year’s Heveningham Concours, one of the UK’s finest annual automotive events

Manolo Blahnik is synonymous with women’s shoes and is a globally recognised brand known for its original, creative flair and timeless designs

Blahnik is one of the world’s most influential footwear designers, and along with a leading women’s line, has an extended men’s collection which launched in 2018

Heveningham Concours is also working with BMW, evo, Fishers Gin, Mercedes-Benz, Octane, Old Flying Machine Company, Supercar Driver, Supercar Owners Circle, The Little Car Company, The Real Italian Car Company and Wilderness Reserve

Heveningham Concours takes place on 8 th & 9 th July in the picturesque location of Heveningham Hall in Suffolk, UK

Tickets now available from: www.heveninghamconcours.com

Suffolk, 15th June 2023:

Luxury design house Manolo Blahnik has confirmed it will be joining Heveningham Concours, presenting the Manolo Blahnik Experience on 8th & 9th July. The first automotive pairing of its kind, the brand exhibit will include special touches from the legendary shoe designer throughout the event and extend to the Concours judging panel adorning its latest men’s and women’s shoes during the event.

Manolo Blahnik’s keen eye for detail, dedication to originality and timeless design is exactly what makes the shoemaker a perfect match for Heveningham Concours and its penchant for a design-led view on luxury automotive events. Specialising in intricate designs and comprising the finest materials, Manolo Blahnik’s shoes are the epitome of luxury footwear, offering four collections a year including bags and an ever-growing men’s collection of wardrobe staples. The luxury brand, propelled into popular culture by ‘Sex and the City’, revived the classic ‘stiletto’ heel shape, with every style skilfully designed by founder Manolo Blahnik, starting with his signature sketches.

Taking place on 8th & 9th July, the exclusive event at Heveningham Concours in the UK is set to display a marriage of world-renowned brands and first-class cars. Alongside the Manolo Blahnik Experience, supporting partners will include BMW, Fishers Gin, Mercedes-Benz, Old Flying Machine Company, exclusive automotive communities Supercar Driver and Supercar Owners Circle, specialist manufacturer The Little Car Company, The Real Italian Car Company and luxury accommodation partner, Wilderness Reserve, alongside media partners evo and Octane. These brands will all be showcasing the finest products for visitors to see throughout the weekend.

Lois Hunt, Organiser of Heveningham Concours, said: “We’re delighted to be working with such a prestigious brand. Manolo Blahnik, as a designer, encapsulates the essence of this event, and shares both brand and core design values much like our own. Showcasing some of the most desirable items in the world, from cars to shoes to planes, this year’s Heveningham Concours will be one to remember.”

Accompanied by the Manolo Blahnik Experience, visitors can enjoy one of the most revered automotive events in the UK automotive calendar. Alongside both the automotive and aviation Concours, visitors can also experience Heveningham’s Country Fair, supporting local farmers, businesses and charities. At the event, attractions include bungee jumping, dog shows, and monster truck demonstrations, just to name a few. Tickets for this year’s events are now available from: www.heveninghamconcours.com

Please follow and like us: