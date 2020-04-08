Go North East, the region’s largest bus operator, is saying a huge thank you to its colleagues and fellow key workers with a series of initiatives during the coronavirus crisis.

The company is finding ways to try and keep colleagues and their families at home busy with some fun activities to show their support for great work being undertaken across the communities it serves.

Colleagues are being encouraged to bring in rainbow posters, which have all been uniquely designed by children and family members of the company’s workforce and these are being displayed on Go North East’s buses, paying tribute to NHS staff and fellow key workers.

The company is also co-ordinating ‘Clap for Carers’ activities across its depots each Thursday to show further support and unity for those on the frontline, playing a fundamental role in keeping the region moving.

Finally, over the Easter bank holiday weekend, drivers and other colleagues are being encouraged to wear colourful clothes, instead of their usual uniform, to show their support for other key workers, allowing them to return the deserved praise they have received.

This follows on from Go North East introducing emergency timetables to cater for key workers and essential travel throughout the coronavirus crisis, with several safety measures introduced.

The bus operator has two metre lines on its buses asking passengers to stand back from driver areas until the doors have opened.

Continual reviews are also being carried out for the use of each Go North East journey, allowing those travelling to social distance safely, whilst safety messages have been added to information screens and poster holders which follow the guidance set out by Public Health England.

The company is additionally urging its customers to only use cash as a last resort. Contactless bankcards, Apple Pay, Google Pay and Samsung Pay can be used on Go North East buses, with no minimum spends or transaction fees.

Customers also have the option of buying their ticket in advance on the Go North East app.

Go North East’s managing director Martijn Gilbert, said: “I’m so proud to see our colleagues support fellow key workers at this uncertain time.

“Our workforce has received so much praise from key workers and those making essential journeys, so it’s great that they can say thank you in return for all the hard work that’s taking place across the region.

“The wonderful display of rainbow posters on many of our buses is a heart-warming reminder of the praise and gratitude being shown for key workers, including bus workers, and it’s great so many colleagues’ children and family members have got involved.

“We’re taking the rainbow theme further with our colourful clothes weekend over Easter which, I hope, will go some way to trying to make the Easter bank holiday weekend feel a bit different and special to any other day during this crisis for our colleagues and customers.”

To find out more about Go North East and to view emergency timetables, visit www.gonortheast.co.uk/coronavirus.