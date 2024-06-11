Gordon Murray Automotive makes Saudi Arabian debut with ultra-exclusive supercar trio

GMA T.50, T.50s Niki Lauda, and T.33 Spider shown for first time in Saudi Arabia at the SEVEN Concours 2024 in Riyadh

670 PS manual T.50 supercar to highlight driver-centric focus on dynamic demonstration circuit

GMA team will fire up the T.50s track car, enabling attendees to hear the GMA.s V12 at 12,100 rpm

Surrey, UK – 01 March 2024: A trio of supercars from premium British vehicle manufacturer Gordon Murray Automotive (GMA) are set to make their Saudi Arabian debut on 1 March at the SEVEN Concours 2024 in Riyadh. For the first time in the region, GMA will show its halo T.50, track-only T.50s Niki Lauda, and its latest model, the beautiful T.33 Spider.

Housed in the event’s VIP area, the three GMA models highlight to showgoers the company’s obsession with lightweight, artistic engineering. Meanwhile, multiple display laps by the T.50 will illustrate how design, engineering, performance, and the 12,100 rpm V12 combine to create driving perfection. At the event, Gordon Murray Group CEO, Phillip Lee will be joined by famed racing driver and GMA Executive Product and Brand Director, Dario Franchitti MBE to meet customers and fans of the brand.

Phillip Lee, Gordon Murray Group CEO: “Our customers in Saudi Arabia, and nearby countries, are hugely significant to Gordon Murray Automotive. As customers receive their cars, they will experience the driving perfection we’ve engineered into every model. Exhibiting these cars and showcasing the GMA brand for the first time in Saudi Arabia is a great honour. We look forward to sharing our passion for performance with local automotive enthusiasts.”

Defined by its central driving position, the T.50 on display at the Riyadh concours is the final ‘Production Series’ model built for validation before customer cars began production. The striking ‘Bespoke Rio Blue’ model showcases the most advanced aerodynamics ever seen on a road car – highlighted in the clearest way by the 400 mm rear-mounted fan, which boosts underbody ground effect to deliver an unrivalled driving experience.

Alongside its physics-bending aerodynamics and 12,100 rpm, 670 PS Cosworth GMA V12 engine, the T.50 breaks the supercar mould by offering owners true practicality alongside performance. Each model features 295 litres of usable luggage space, accessed through unique gullwing openings, enabling drivers and passengers to enjoy thrilling road trips in this one-of-a-kind supercar.

While the T.50 will entertain the Riyadh crowds with periodic parade laps on the event’s display course, the T.50s has its own contribution to the proceedings – a demonstration of the screaming V12 engine. This circuit-ready model features the track car’s race-tuned engine that utilises 772 PS as it powers to its astonishing 12,100 rpm limit. Just 25 of the £3.1m T.50s models will be produced, each unique to its owner – GMA will display XP1 in Riyadh, the first ‘Experimental Prototype’ model, finished in a deep, shimmering red. While the T.50s shares the same central driving position as the T.50, it is a completely new car from the ground up including its carbon fibre monocoque and each body panel.

Completing the GMA trio in Riyadh is the timelessly-styled T.33 Spider. This open-top version of the T.33 was planned from the outset of the T.33 programme to ensure that both it and its coupe sibling were engineered with the correct attributes to deliver driving perfection. With the roof open, owners will enjoy the most immersive driving experience, hearing the 617 PS 3.9 litre Cosworth GMA.2 V12 engine revving past 11,000 rpm.

The SEVEN Concours 2024 in Riyadh, runs from 1-7 March 2024 in the Saudi Arabian capital. GMA will exhibit in the VIP area of the show with periodic laps of the demonstration circuit by the T.50. For more information about GMA and its supercars visit GordonMurrayAutomotive.com.