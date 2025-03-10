KAMM celebrates 60th anniversary of the Porsche 912 with very special edition

KAMManufaktur celebrates 60th anniversary of Porsche 912 with special collector’s edition of the renowned 912c

KAMM creates the lightweight 912c in full and semi-carbon forms weighing just 699-750kg in road specification

912 production began in 1965 as an affordable alternative to the 911

KAMM 912c 60th Edition acknowledges the success of the 912 in motorsport with bespoke heritage paintwork

Budapest: 26th February 2025

KAMManufaktur celebrates the 60th anniversary of the Porsche 912 with its most collectable model yet, the KAMM 912c full carbon 60th Edition. Unique decals and interior details, as well as special paint colours that commemorate the success of the 912 in motorsport, ensure the collector status of this special model from KAMM.

“The 912 has always been my passion,” says founder of KAMManufaktur, Miki Kázmér. “Being able to create a model that celebrates 60 years since this iconic sports car made its debut, is a very special moment for KAMM. Our anniversary 912c is a unique car, celebrating the incredible character of the 912 and its illustrious place in automotive history.”

Revealed at the New York Auto Show in 1965, the 912 was created to broaden Porsche’s appeal with a model that bridged the gap between the outgoing 356 and the car that was to create a lasting legacy for Porsche, the 911. For most of the past sixty years, the 912 has existed in the shadow of the more famous 911, but today it is held in very high regard by enthusiasts and collectors.

The ultra-lightweight KAMM 912c captures all the magic of the classic 1960s design, further enhanced by the extensive use of in-house developed carbon fibre to deliver a class leading weight as low as 750kg. Crafted in Budapest by a team of passionate experts, whose experience includes Singer, Koenigsegg, and Porsche Motorsport, each 912c is based on a classic 912 donor car, ensuring original authenticity.

Just 32,000 of the original 912 were produced between 1965-1969, making it far more exclusive than its 911 sibling. In order to market the 912 at a price that was closer to the Porsche 356 it replaced, engineers opted to use the same Type 616/16 1.6-litre, four-cylinder engine that was used in the 356, rather than the larger and more expensive six-cylinder engine of the 911. There was another impressive benefit too, because while the engine had five horsepower less than it did in the 356, at 90hp, the lower weight over the 911 meant that the 912 delivered superior handling. The extensively re-engineered, air-cooled four-cylinder engine of the KAMM 912c is based on the famous 616 powerplant and guarantees a fully analogue, pure driving experience that remains true to the essence of the original.

The KAMM 912c full carbon 60th Edition celebrates the 912’s illustrious history in motorsport. The 911 was already making a name for itself in the late 1960s in both circuit racing and rallying, but in 1967, it was the 912 that grabbed the attention. Given the early success of the 911, the 912 might not have seemed the obvious choice, but in 1967 it really showed up its big brother when Polish driver, Sobieslaw Zasada, drove his 912 to overall victory in the European Rally Championship for Group 1 touring cars. It is that rally-conquering 912 that has provided the inspiration for the beautiful Poland Red paintwork of the KAMM 912c 60th Edition.

A further colour choice is Bahama Yellow, the same paint used on a 912 that competed successfully in rallying in Sweden in 1967. That same year saw three 912s take part in Swedish rallies, while another was entered in the Gulf London Rally. The 912 had secured its place in motorsport history.

With the 912c 60th Edition models, KAMM invites buyers to have their now prestigious example of the 912’s history book. Just one of each model will be created, based on the 912c full carbon and subject to the same bespoke re-engineering that has seen the 912c receive glowing reviews around the world.

Period livery is just one of the special features, as both models will feature every option available within the KAMM 912c bespoke program, including a Bluetooth audio system, air-conditioning, cabin heater and wireless phone charging. Owners can choose their 912c 60th Edition to be tuned for the street or the track with a choice of gearbox ratios, seats, regulated safety equipment and engine tuning available.

In addition, buyers will enjoy a 1:1 design consultation with KAMM Founder Miki Kazmer in Budapest and will receive a special 60th anniversary racing helmet along with an exclusive selection of special anniversary products, including bespoke clothing, KAMM artwork and a carbon fibre scale model.

“I firmly believe that modernity should be subtly included in order to enhance the driving experience, but that authenticity should be guaranteed,” says Kázmér. “That authenticity is what drives us at KAMM and it’s why we have extensively re-engineered every single part of the 912 to create a a sports car suitable for the demands of the modern driver.”

In celebrating sixty years of the Porsche 912, KAMM has created a very special 60th Edition 912c that is a fitting tribute to the original 912 and its achievements around the world. Highly collectable, it is more than a collector’s item, it is car for those who Dare to Drive that pays homage to the legacy of an iconic sports car that forms a significant chapter in Porsche history.

The KAMM 912c 60th Edition is available to order now, priced at €395,000

A full specification list for the KAMM 912c can be found here.

For more information on KAMManufaktur email here.