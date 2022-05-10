Leading North East law firm Hay & Kilner is making a major investment in relocating its headquarters to one of Newcastle’s most exciting new developments.

The independent practice, which celebrated its 75th anniversary last year, is taking over the whole of the fifth floor of The Lumen, which sits on St James’ Boulevard within the landmark Newcastle Helix hybrid city quarter.

The 14,600 sq ft open plan space comes with iconic views over the surrounding cityscape and will allow Hay & Kilner to bring its whole Newcastle team together in one place, while also providing room for further colleagues to join them as the practice expands in the future.

While Hay & Kilner has adopted a flexible working model which enables staff to split their week between being office and home-based, each employee still has an allocated desk in the new building to provide the workplace continuity that the staff asked for as part of the move.

A large social space and breakout spaces are also included, while a dedicated client suite runs along the front of the building.

The practice expects to complete its move from its present offices in Newcastle’s Cloth Market in the summer.

Hay & Kilner is one of North East England’s leading independent law firms and provides comprehensive legal advice across every aspect of the law to businesses and individuals from both within and outside the region.

It has a growing presence in all commercial areas, including in the technology sector, as well as a particularly strong reputation for its private client and rural work.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner Law Firm, says: “The Lumen offers everything that we could have asked for in a new headquarters building and it’s fantastic to be starting the next phase of our development in such a spectacular location.

“The quality of the office space, the facilities it provides and its position within our home city are all second to none, while the Helix’s wider focus on science and technology reflects an area in which we’re already growing our own presence.

“Having a modern open plan office environment will deliver so many benefits in terms of collaborative working and sharing ideas, while ensuring everyone retains their own dedicated space will provide an important degree of continuity and belonging.

“Our long-term aim is to become a bigger, better version of ourselves and growing the team is very much part of this plan, so we’re allowing space in our new offices for more people to join us in the future.

“Our future development will be based around the same basic principles that have always served us well – providing high quality advice and support to clients which meets both their commercial and personal needs, understanding what’s important to them as people and bringing our different teams together wherever possible to deliver a comprehensive service that meets all their requirements.

“We’re proud to be building on more than 75 years of history in Newcastle and plan to be an independent part of the city’s professional services community for many more decades to come.”