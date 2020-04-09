In the midst of the recent updates on COVID-19, HealthUnlocked has created a new online health community to provide peer support to people who will be self-isolating in the next few months. HealthUnlocked, the world’s largest social network for health, currently brings together 1.2 million people, across 300+ health conditions within 600 online communities. The Positive Wellbeing During Self-Isolation community will be a space for people to connect with others and ﬁnd companionship during these times of uncertainty across the globe – especially for more vulnerable senior members of society who require shielding from COVID-19.

It is important that people who are in self-isolation focus on their mental and physical health, while we focus on ﬁghting this global pandemic together. The community will allow individuals to share their tips, advice, and experiences on how to keep healthy. By helping people tackle social isolation, we also aim to relieve the healthcare system. Our aim is that this online support will complement the condition-speciﬁc advice members get from their other communities on HealthUnlocked, as well as their physicians. The community is not there to provide updated medical advice, but to ensure the shielded get the support they need while in isolation, and to protect them from the consequences that may arise from being detached from society. The community already has over 1,000 new members – many of whom are over 65 years old. One member wrote, “If anyone needs advice about how you can cope with being at home a lot or alone, I might be able to advise about strategies etc”

HealthUnlocked are also working closely with a network of 500+ Patient Advocacy Groups to provide support to members in condition-speciﬁc communities. A signiﬁcant part of that support is referring people to validated sources like the NHS and the World Health Organisation. Jorge Armanet, CEO and Founder at HealthUnlocked said: “At HealthUnlocked we are not only in a unique position to help the healthcare system in these challenging times, but it is also our duty and great privilege to do so. Our focus will remain on what we know best, helping people to tackle social isolation so we can relieve the healthcare system support burden.”

