How Apprentice star Adam Corbally is getting students boardroom-ready

Former Apprentice finalist and motivational speaker Adam Corbally has returned to the University of Sunderland to help budding entrepreneurs flex their business brains in the ultimate academic showdown.

Guided by Adam and a team of Sunderland business academics, students from schools and colleges across the north-east took part in the University’s Business Boardroom Battle – a fast-paced business simulation where teams were challenged to design and develop a new product for the UK market.

There were team trophies for first, second and third place as well as certificates. There were also trophies for best presenter, most creative, best team leader and best energy.

The event, which has been designed for 17 and 18-year-olds considering studies in Business, Management, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance or Accounting, took place at the University’s Reg Vardy Centre, St Peter’s Campus.

Sophie Thornton, a Year 12 business student at Dame Allan’s School in Newcastle, said: “The Boardroom Battle was a brilliant event that tested our innovative and creative skills to develop a new product. We incorporated the unique skill set of our team of five in order to persuade a panel of judges that our product was worth investing in. We were inspired by Adam who relayed his story about how he built his business from very little.

“By winning the task as a team, I have been motivated to continue stepping outside of my comfort zone and it has given me the confidence I can speak in public. Overall, it was an inspiring day for all those studying business.”

Adam made it to the final five in the 2012 series of The Apprentice, which sees candidates battle it out in a series of projects and challenges to become Lord Alan Sugar’s next business partner.

After his appearance on the hit BBC programme, Adam became a professional speaker inspiring others with his story – how he left home and school at 16 with no qualifications to starting his first successful business as an independent greengrocer. He then returned to education to help him grow from market trader to market leader.

Adam has set up several new business ventures of his own, including EnterpriseDays.co.uk, which aims to inspire students from all walks of life to come up with ground-breaking business ideas and teach them how to turn their ideas into reality.

It is Adam’s fourth Business Boardroom Battle at Sunderland.

He said: “It was my absolute pleasure to be a part of another amazing Boardroom Battle event. Helping students come up with fantastic ideas, step out of their comfort zones, and face their fears to turn their ideas into reality and pitch them to judges is nothing short of brilliant.

“This event provides a real-life opportunity for students to experience business and university life in an amazing environment. There is always a super warm Sunderland welcome from the University team and students. I can’t wait to visit again.”

Not only did the students gain real-world experience and hone their business and marketing skills, but they also enjoyed a taster of life at the University of Sunderland’s Business School.

Iraa Wimpenny, Lecturer in Business and Academic Lead for Undergraduate Student Recruitment at the University of Sunderland, said: “We’re very happy to have Adam back with us at Sunderland Business School for another year of Business Boardroom Battles.

“It’s a great day for all the students involved to challenge their knowledge and skills for the world of business. It’s an opportunity for them to learn from Adam and our team of business academics and see what it takes to make it in the sector. Adam always brings a great energy to the challenge; students get to hear about his entrepreneurial journey, being on The Apprentice and beyond.”

For more information on University of Sunderland’s Business and Management courses, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/business-and-management/