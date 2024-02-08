IA Electric Vehicles announces exciting new vehicles and dealer growth plan for 2024

IA Electric Vehicles, the UK’s first multi-brand electric vehicle company, has announced its exciting plan to introduce all-new automotive brands and accelerate its dealer network growth in 2024. In addition to DFSK, IA has been appointed as the authorised UK distributor for leading EV OEMs Seres and Skywell with sales due to commence in Q2 2024.

With an advanced range of next-generation electric vehicles, robust support packages and flexible finance solutions, IA is ideally-positioned to assist the decarbonisation of the automotive sector and help achieve the UK’s net zero targets.

Officially introduced to the UK at the London EV Show in December, Seres is a California-based manufacturer and a subsidiary of the Seres Group – an A-Share listed company with over 10,000 employees globally.

The Seres 3 electric SUV was the first of this new line of vehicles to be unveiled and received an excellent response at the London EV Show. A perfect blend of style, performance and practicality, the Seres 3 is competitively priced from less than £30,000 and will go on sale in April 2024.

Set to be launched in the UK in Q2 2024, Skywell is one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive brands; globally-renowned for its cutting-edge technology and sleek designs. Going on sale in the summer, the Skywell ET5 is a premium and sophisticated mid-size SUV with a practical range of 304 miles (WLTP).

Gary White, General Manager at IA Electric Vehicles, commented: “This is a very exciting time for IA Electric Vehicles as we welcome Seres and Skywell into the family, alongside DFSK. Both brands are highly respected around the world and their technology, comfort and refinement are a perfect match for the UK marketplace”.

To facilitate the strong sales growth anticipated for 2024, IA Electric Vehicles is encouraging dynamic single- and multi-site automotive dealerships from across the UK to get in touch about exciting franchise opportunities with low investment costs by visiting www.iaelectricvehicles.co.uk/franchise-opportunities.