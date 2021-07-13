The HALO Trust – the world’s largest landmine charity – has been working with the Grenadier team for the last two years

INEOS aims to develop a fleet of bespoke Grenadiers suitable for HALO operations

HALO shares insights of running 600 vehicles in remote and extreme conditions

Seeing how HALO maintains and repairs vehicles for life-saving work – across 25 countries – is benefiting Grenadier’s development

INEOS Automotive confirms The HALO Trust as a development partner for its uncompromising Grenadier 4X4. INEOS is aiming to develop a fleet of bespoke Grenadiers suitable for HALO operations, capable of supporting its lifesaving work in 25 post-war countries.

The HALO Trust is the world’s largest humanitarian mine clearance and weapons disposal organisation. With a worldwide fleet of over 600 4X4 vehicles, the joint British and American charity operates off-roaders in some of the most remote and inhospitable places on the planet.

“From mountain tracks to urban battlefields, HALO goes further to find and destroy landmines,” said James Cowan, CEO of The HALO Trust. “This means that we need a vehicle fleet fit for war zones, rainforests and deserts. Our 9,000 deminers are some of the most resilient people on the planet – they need a vehicle they can rely on to keep them safe and get the job done. We want to share our experiences with INEOS to help build an off-roader ready for the challenges of the 21st century.”

“I hugely admire the HALO Trust’s mission and the dedication of the HALO team. It is a real privilege to work with them. With decades of experience of running a large number of vehicles in extreme conditions, we could think of no better organisation on Earth for helping us to develop Grenadier,” said Dirk Heilmann, CEO of INEOS Automotive. “All the knowledge and insight HALO is sharing with us is incredibly valuable to the engineering programme, and will ultimately help us create the toughest, most capable vehicle for all users.”

INEOS has been working with HALO since 2020, when it joined an active HALO operation in Angola and saw the charity’s vehicles negotiating pitted, rocky and sometimes undriveable roads. Seeing how drivers deal with the terrain and repair vehicles in challenging conditions and with only basic tools has helped shape the ongoing development of the Grenadier. HALO has worked in Angola for 27 years, and its mission there was highlighted by Princess Diana’s landmark visit in 1997.

Over the next 12 months, more than 130 second-phase prototypes are being deployed as part of the vehicle’s ongoing worldwide 1.8 million kilometre testing and development programme. Grenadier prototypes will join active HALO projects, including in Kosovo. These development activities will be used by INEOS and HALO to assess the vehicle’s on- and off-road capabilities, as well as the ease of service, maintenance and repair in the field.

In future, INEOS aims to develop a fleet of bespoke Grenadiers for The HALO Trust, with features specific to its operational needs. These include anchor points to fit protective mine-proof belly armour and safe storage for mine-clearance tools. They will also need to be easily convertible into ambulances for the safe evacuation of potential casualties.