Monday 24 May 2021, Goodwood, West Sussex

First film of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ new visual identity

Visual identity premiered in new Mayfair premises and fully redesigned Shanghai boutique

Highly contemporary environment combines Galleria-style spaces and motor car display areas with private Atelier where clients can explore Bespoke possibilities

Experiential maison concept akin to world’s finest luxury houses

New identity currently being adopted by showrooms worldwide

“The opening of our new flagship luxury maison in London and boutique in Shanghai marks the start of a worldwide programme to introduce our new visual identity across our global dealer network. We have created a highly contemporary environment that reflects our status as a true luxury house, in which patrons can discuss any aspect of their commission in comfort and privacy. We are delighted to share our vision through this new video, which presents the atmosphere and ambiance of our homes worldwide.”

Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars

Rolls-Royce has debuted a film showcasing its new and highly contemporary visual identity. This bespoke showroom aesthetic was launched at the marque’s flagship, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, then Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Shanghai Puxi before a global rollout across the brand’s network of 131 showrooms in 40 countries worldwide.

The film takes viewers on a tour of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, Berkeley Street, W1, situated in the new heart of Mayfair. Under the new identity, every Rolls-Royce Motor Cars’ showroom will offer clients a relaxed, comfortable, discreet and highly contemporary environment reminiscent of a galleria-style shopping experience.

This remarkable visual concept has been painstakingly created with the express intention of igniting the imagination. Once beyond the Pantheon grille entrance, clients are invited to survey extraordinary objets d’art within each ‘cabinet of curiosity’ and experience authentic Rolls-Royce materials, which are used to appoint the seating in the speakeasy-style bar and lounge areas. Individual display areas also combine physical motor cars with dramatic screens, immersing the marque’s patrons in the unique personality of each product within the brand’s portfolio.

The new visual identity is a key component in a long-term programme that has seen Rolls-Royce seamlessly adopt, then consolidate, its status as a genuine House of Luxury.