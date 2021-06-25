Raymond Weil reveals its fourth maestro The Beatles timepiece, the epilogue of its exceptional partnership with the most iconic of rock bands worldwide, available online now at Raymond-Weil.co.uk.

The ‘Let It Be’ edition is limited to 3,000 pieces, a vibrant tribute to the Maison’s musical roots and a symbol of its unwavering horological virtuosity. For the first time, the maestro limited edition is adorned with a skeleton movement. An alliance of innovation, watchmaking expertise and strong musical commitment, the maestro ‘Let It Be’ The Beatles Limited Edition carries a timeless message of optimism and recalls the spirit of an entire era.

The watch features a mechanical self-winding skeleton movement housed in a round polished stainless steel 40mm case offering a 38-hour power reserve. A light brown vegan leather strap adorns the watch, and the case back presents a smoked sapphire crystal featuring the official The Beatles logo and limited-edition engraving. RRP £1,750.