The Institute of Directors (IoD) has awarded a Fellowship to Gateshead director Stephen Dunn.

Stephen is compliance and people director for Gateshead-based Commercial Maintenance Services UK Ltd (CMS), and an ambassador for the IoD North East (South) branch.

He has been an IoD member for seven years and has completed the IoD Certificate in Company Direction. Stephen is now working his way towards Chartered Director status. He is also a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Management Institute.

IoD Fellowship is exclusive and by invitation only. It is for directors of the highest standing who epitomise the IoD’s founding values of integrity and enterprise. Membership is granted through a strict qualification process considering seniority, business experience, contribution to the director community and commitment to the IoD.

Stephen joined CMS 14 years ago as a service engineer before being promoted to technical and compliance manager and then compliance and people director.

The family-run company provides nationwide mechanical and electrical engineering services to commercial clients including the design, supply, installation and maintenance of a wide-range of business-critical building systems such as heating, plumbing, electrical, air conditioning, catering and refrigeration.

A time-served engineer, Stephen has held various prestigious positions within the industry, including chairman of the North East Branch of the Chartered Institute of Plumbing and Heating Engineering and the Institution of Gas Engineers and Managers. He is a fellow of both organisations.

Stephen is also a public governor with the North East Ambulance Service and has been a Community First Responder for 12 years.

He said: “It is a tremendous honour to be awarded IoD Fellowship. I have enjoyed my time as an IoD member and particularly my role in helping to build the North East (South) branch from when it was launched just two years ago. I look forward to continuing to support directors as they look to grow their businesses in the months ahead.”

IoD North East (South) chair Karl Pemberton said: “I would like to thank Stephen for his valuable contribution to the IoD in our area. His skill, experience and leadership enable us to provide fresh connections, deliver first class professional development and influence policy makers at the highest level.”

