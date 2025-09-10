JAECOO 7 SHS drives to the top as Britain’s best-selling plug-in hybrid in August

JAECOO 7 Super Hybrid System (SHS) was the best-selling PHEV in August* according to Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT)

Brand house OMODA&JAECOO secured 2.96%* market share in August

Launched in January, JAECOO has quickly made history with brand sentiment and sales, with this news following just months after the 10,000 th JAECOO 7 was sold in the UK

With an 81-strong dealer network and robust aftersales support, JAECOO continues its success by offering a compelling combination of adventure-ready capabilities, on-road comfort, distinctive style and strong performance

Further product launches are on the horizon, with the hotly anticipated compact crossover JAECOO 5 and all-electric E5 arriving in October

JAECOO 7 SHS comes in Luxury specification, priced at £35,165 OTR**

London, 4 September 2025 – JAECOO UK can confirm its JAECOO 7 SHS was the UK’s best-selling plug-in hybrid (PHEV) in August*, according to data from Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). Priced at £35,165 OTR**, the JAECOO 7 SHS comes fully loaded and pairs self-charging hybrid technology with an efficient ICE powertrain to deliver 403 mpg (WLTP) and a 745-mile range.

Developed using third-generation hybrid technology from parent company Chery Group, the JAECOO SHS system has been specifically adapted to meet the needs of the UK market. With the Super Hybrid System (SHS), JAECOO has combined the convenience of fuel with the driving experience of pure electric power in the JAECOO 7 SHS (replacing the existing PHEV tag). The result is a vehicle that offers ultra-high thermal efficiency, ultra-long endurance mileage (745 miles), ultra-low carbon emissions (23 g/km), and class-leading, ultra-high battery safety.

At the end of July, JAECOO confirmed that just seven months since its launch, it had officially surpassed 10,000 orders in the UK, with that figure confirmed to have risen to 12,526* as corroborated by today’s SMMT figures also. Subsequently, as the model that introduced this SHS technology, the JAECOO 7 played a key role in building early momentum for the brand’s entry into the UK – momentum that helped propel JAECOO, together with sister brand OMODA, to a combined 2.96%* UK market share in August 2025, too.

Key to the success is the backing by China’s largest vehicle exporter, Chery International, the extensively researched, UK-optimised product offering, and 81-strong and counting UK-wide dealer network. Commenting on today’s news, Gary Lan, CEO of JAECOO UK, said, “This latest accolade for the JAECOO 7 SHS just goes to show the power of our product, our team and dealer network. Recognition like this further reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative, high-quality vehicles that meet the needs of drivers across the UK; with powertrains that plug into the specific market and needs of our customers, too.”

The spacious interior of the JAECOO 7 provides a sophisticated ambience with premium-level comfort and technology at its core. The cabin features a 14.8” high-resolution touchscreen alongside a 10.25” LCD instrument panel and a head-up display (HUD). Multi-colour interior lighting options, 50W wireless mobile phone charging, a SONY 8-speaker audio system, a panoramic roof, heated and cooled seats, plus a full suite of ADAS safety technologies are also included.

The JAECOO 7 starts from just £30,115 OTR**, reaching £35,165 OTR** for the JAECOO 7 SHS. Meanwhile, the hotly anticipated, smaller compact crossover JAECOO 5 is available to order now at £24,505 OTR** in Pure specification, and £28,000 OTR** for the Luxury option. Deliveries for the JAECOO 5 will commence in October, alongside the pure EV JAECOO E5, which will be available from £27,505 OTR**. All JAECOO vehicles have a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with unlimited mileage in the first 3 years, plus an 8-year battery warranty (as appropriate) and RAC home start cover as standard.

* SMMT, smmt.co.uk/vehicle-data/car-registrations

** All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, September 2025