A Durham based Home Improvement company is pushing ahead with its expansion targets. They are refusing to allow the 2020 pandemic to slow its ambitious growth plans.

2020 has been a difficult year for everyone and K2 Home Improvements are working hard to help homeowners in the region make their home improvement dreams a reality. From creating dream bathrooms to converting conservatories to year round use, K2 are all about you when it comes to home improvements.

We sat down with the owners Kevin & Kevin (hence K2) to find out what’s behind their drive to continue to push the growth of K2.

Kevin Atkinson told us…

“With our decades of experience in this industry, we’ve seen and heard all the frustrating problems and stresses homeowners go through when taking on a home improvement project. We wanted to tackle all these problems by customising our proprietary process so that a K2 customer never has to experience any of the usual headaches. Our goal is to make the home improvement experience memorable in a good way. It’s all about the customer experience and at K2 we care about every project as if it was being done on our own home. Which is why we say, at K2, it’s all about you.”

Using up to date COVID measures K2 Home Improvements work to the highest safety standards on all projects including, Bathrooms, Supalite Roofs, Windows and Doors.

Using 3D Design Visualisations, K2 Home Improvements customers are able to see their product choices before any work has even started. This system has proven to give great peace of mind to K2 customers as they can see exactly what their vision of their dream room will look like at the end of the project.

To find out more about K2 Home Improvements visit their website www.k2homeimprovements.com email service@k2homeimprovements.com or call 0191 486 2611.