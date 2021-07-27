New Niro ‘Connect’ available as self-charging and Plug-in Hybrid

Special edition model sits between ‘2’ and ‘3’ in the Niro line-up

From £25,995 for Hybrid models; £31,355 for Plug-in Hybrid

Kia UK Limited has today revealed a new special edition version of its best-selling crossover SUV, the Niro. The new Niro ‘Connect’ offers greater value and choice to buyers of the brand’s perennially popular hybrid family SUV, and is available to order from UK dealers now.

The Niro ‘Connect’ is available as both a self-charging Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid, priced from £25,995 and £31,355 respectively.

The limited edition ‘Connect’ model sits between the ‘2’ and ‘3’ grade models in the Niro line-up and adds the following features above the entry-level ‘2’ grade:

10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation

UVO Connect ‘connected car’ system

Cloth and leather upholstery

High-gloss centre fascia

Chrome coated interior and exterior door handles

USB charger inside the front console

Rear console ventilation duct

The Niro ‘Connect’ also offers a choice of three premium exterior paint colours at no additional cost – Runway Red, Ocean Blue and Steel Grey.

The Kia Niro Hybrid was launched in the UK in 2016 and has become an important model in the brand’s UK line-up, contributing significantly to Kia’s record market share, year-to-date. Thanks to the high fuel efficiency and low CO 2 emissions from its 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain, the Niro offers low running costs and impeccable green credentials, as well as the practicality and desirability of a crossover SUV. With hassle-free modern technology, the Niro is easy to drive and offers reassurance to customers thanks to Kia’s industry-leading seven-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Also kicking off Q3, Kia has announced a number of changes to the XCeed model line-up, including the addition of the XCeed ‘Connect’, replacing the ‘Edition’ model. Benefitting from all the same features as the outgoing ‘Edition’, the ‘Connect’ model upgrades to a 4.2” colour supervision cluster, 10.25” navigation with UVO Connect and an expanded exterior colour offering. XCeed ‘Connect’ will also be available in ‘Fusion Orange’, exclusive to this version and new to the XCeed range.

The model will sit between the ‘2’ and ‘3’ grade XCeed, and will cost £21,775 – with a 1.0-litre T-GDi powertrain, and a six-speed manual transmission.

Both new additions to the Niro and XCeed line-ups are available to order in UK dealerships, with customer deliveries estimated to begin in the coming months.