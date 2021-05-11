UK line-up starts from £40,895 for rear-wheel drive EV6

EV6 GT-Line priced from £43,895 (RWD) to £47,395 (AWD)

EV6 GT-Line S priced from £48,395 (RWD) to £51,895 (AWD)

High-powered AWD EV6 GT on-sale in second half of 2022

All UK models feature long-range 77.4kWh battery pack and ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities as standard

Pre-reservations close from 22:59 BST on 30 April; first UK deliveries from October 2021

Kia UK Limited has revealed full pricing and specifications for the Kia EV6 model line-up today, ahead of UK customer deliveries starting later this year.

Pricing for the rear-wheel drive EV6 starts from £40,895. Sports-inspired EV6 GT-Line models start from £43,895 for rear-wheel drive models, and £47,395 for all-wheel drive variants. GT-Line S models, with additional standard equipment, are priced from £48,395 (rear-wheel drive) and £51,895 (all-wheel drive). UK customer deliveries of the new Kia EV6 will commence from October 2021 for baseline, GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

Leading the line-up, the high-performance EV6 GT model will feature all-wheel drive as standard when the first models are delivered to UK customers in the second half of 2022.

Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy. Every UK model features a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allow the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers.

Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. This provides Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration as standard, as well as Kia’s ‘connected car’ UVO Connect system and a range of dedicated EV displays. A battery heat pump, designed to maximise driving range in sub-zero temperatures, is standard on the EV6 GT, and available as an option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models.

The Kia EV6 – from £40,895 (RWD)

The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:

Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish

Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors

LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights

Black vegan leather upholstery

Ambient lighting

Heated front seats and steering wheel

Dual automatic air conditioning

Rear parking sensors

Rain-sensing front wipers

Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System

Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality

Highway Driving Assist

Drive Mode Select

EV6 GT-Line – £43,895 (RWD) to £47,395 (AWD)

GT-Line models are expected to account for the highest proportion of EV6 sales in the UK, and are available with a choice of drivetrains. The rear-wheel drive model costs £43,895, and is offered with a 168kW (226bhp) rear motor. All-wheel drive models, from £47,395, producing a combined peak power output of 239kW (321bhp) from its dual-motor drivetrain.

Over and above the standard EV6, GT-Line models offer additional standard equipment:

GT-Line exterior and interior styling

Black 19-inch wheels with diamond-cut finish

Black suede and light grey vegan leather two-tone upholstery

Front parking sensors

Premium relaxation seats (tilt-back front seats for a ‘NASA nap’ while charging)

Memory driver and power front passenger seats

Alloy driver pedals

Vehicle-to-load (three-pin plug)

Wireless smartphone charger

Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam

Privacy glass

Blind-Spot Collision Warning

EV6 GT-Line S – £48,395 (RWD) to £51,895 (AWD)

GT-Line S models also offer the same choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, and will be available from £48,395 and £51,895, respectively. A range of advanced technology features are offered as standard in GT-Line S models compared to GT-Line variants:

20-inch wheels with dark grey inserts

Ventilated and heated front seats

Heated outer rear seats

Power Tailgate

Panoramic sunroof with tilting and sliding functionality

14-speaker Meridian audio system

Remote Smart Park Assist

Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist

Blind-Spot View Monitor

Highway Driving Assist 2

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with junction functionality)

Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display

EV6 GT – on-sale in 2022 (AWD)

The range-topping GT model, due in the second half of 2022, features a powerful all-wheel drive system. Its 430kW dual-motor drivetrain offers a combined total power output of 577bhp. Kia engineers currently finalising the development of the EV6 GT are targeting a 3.5-second 0-to-62mph sprint. GT models include a range of additional features to maximise driving performance and enhance its presence on the road. These include:

GT exterior styling (removes panoramic sunroof)

21-inch wheels

Bucket seats, trimmed in black suede with neon green highlights (replace memory driver and power front passenger seats and premium relaxation seat functionality)

Electronically controlled suspension

Electronic limited-slip differential

Drive Mode Integrated Control

Battery heat pump

Premium paint

Pre-reservations close at 22:59 BST on 30 April

The UK pre-reservation window for the all-new Kia EV6 will close after 22:59 British Summer Time on 30 April. To-date, around 1,250 UK customers have pre-reserved their EV6.

Customers can visit the Kia UK website to configure and pre-reserve their EV6: www.kia.com/uk/new-cars/ev6/. The pre-reservation process enables customers to secure an early ordering slot for the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) via the Kia UK website, with a fully refundable £100 charge.

Pre-reservation customers will be invited to place their order during an exclusive ordering period from 4 to 17 May 2021, ahead of general orders commencing from 18 May.

30 April also represents the last chance for customers to pre-reserve the 577bhp EV6 GT. First UK customer deliveries of the new high-performance GT BEV are due in the second half of 2022, with the ordering window closing at the end of April until 2022.

When pre-reservation customers opt to fulfil their order they will benefit from a tailored charging service, featuring one year’s free subscription to KiaCharge Plus. It will also provide access to IONITY’s pan-European ultra-rapid EV charging network.