- UK line-up starts from £40,895 for rear-wheel drive EV6
- EV6 GT-Line priced from £43,895 (RWD) to £47,395 (AWD)
- EV6 GT-Line S priced from £48,395 (RWD) to £51,895 (AWD)
- High-powered AWD EV6 GT on-sale in second half of 2022
- All UK models feature long-range 77.4kWh battery pack and ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities as standard
- Pre-reservations close from 22:59 BST on 30 April; first UK deliveries from October 2021
Kia UK Limited has revealed full pricing and specifications for the Kia EV6 model line-up today, ahead of UK customer deliveries starting later this year.
Pricing for the rear-wheel drive EV6 starts from £40,895. Sports-inspired EV6 GT-Line models start from £43,895 for rear-wheel drive models, and £47,395 for all-wheel drive variants. GT-Line S models, with additional standard equipment, are priced from £48,395 (rear-wheel drive) and £51,895 (all-wheel drive). UK customer deliveries of the new Kia EV6 will commence from October 2021 for baseline, GT-Line and GT-Line S models.
Leading the line-up, the high-performance EV6 GT model will feature all-wheel drive as standard when the first models are delivered to UK customers in the second half of 2022.
Kia’s first car based on the company’s dedicated new E-GMP (Electric-Global Modular Platform) technology, the EV6 is powered exclusively by electric energy. Every UK model features a long-range 77.4kWh battery pack. Ultra-fast 800V charging capabilities – standard on all models – allow the EV6 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent battery charge in as little as 18 minutes from the fastest chargers.
Every version of the five-seat electric crossover will feature the curved panoramic display, with twin 12.3-inch touchscreens across the dashboard. This provides Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration as standard, as well as Kia’s ‘connected car’ UVO Connect system and a range of dedicated EV displays. A battery heat pump, designed to maximise driving range in sub-zero temperatures, is standard on the EV6 GT, and available as an option on GT-Line and GT-Line S models.
The Kia EV6 – from £40,895 (RWD)
The entry-level Kia EV6 is rear-wheel drive, powered by a 168kW motor on the rear axle (226bhp). This model offers the following feature highlights:
- Dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels with diamond-cut finish
- Electrically folding, adjustable and heated door mirrors
- LED headlights, rear lights and daytime running lights
- Black vegan leather upholstery
- Ambient lighting
- Heated front seats and steering wheel
- Dual automatic air conditioning
- Rear parking sensors
- Rain-sensing front wipers
- Engine Start/Stop button with Smart Entry System
- Navigation-based Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) with city, pedestrian, cyclist and junction-turning functionality
- Highway Driving Assist
- Drive Mode Select
EV6 GT-Line – £43,895 (RWD) to £47,395 (AWD)
GT-Line models are expected to account for the highest proportion of EV6 sales in the UK, and are available with a choice of drivetrains. The rear-wheel drive model costs £43,895, and is offered with a 168kW (226bhp) rear motor. All-wheel drive models, from £47,395, producing a combined peak power output of 239kW (321bhp) from its dual-motor drivetrain.
Over and above the standard EV6, GT-Line models offer additional standard equipment:
- GT-Line exterior and interior styling
- Black 19-inch wheels with diamond-cut finish
- Black suede and light grey vegan leather two-tone upholstery
- Front parking sensors
- Premium relaxation seats (tilt-back front seats for a ‘NASA nap’ while charging)
- Memory driver and power front passenger seats
- Alloy driver pedals
- Vehicle-to-load (three-pin plug)
- Wireless smartphone charger
- Dual LED headlamps with adaptive driving beam
- Privacy glass
- Blind-Spot Collision Warning
EV6 GT-Line S – £48,395 (RWD) to £51,895 (AWD)
GT-Line S models also offer the same choice of rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive configurations, and will be available from £48,395 and £51,895, respectively. A range of advanced technology features are offered as standard in GT-Line S models compared to GT-Line variants:
- 20-inch wheels with dark grey inserts
- Ventilated and heated front seats
- Heated outer rear seats
- Power Tailgate
- Panoramic sunroof with tilting and sliding functionality
- 14-speaker Meridian audio system
- Remote Smart Park Assist
- Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist
- Blind-Spot View Monitor
- Highway Driving Assist 2
- Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (with junction functionality)
- Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display
EV6 GT – on-sale in 2022 (AWD)
The range-topping GT model, due in the second half of 2022, features a powerful all-wheel drive system. Its 430kW dual-motor drivetrain offers a combined total power output of 577bhp. Kia engineers currently finalising the development of the EV6 GT are targeting a 3.5-second 0-to-62mph sprint. GT models include a range of additional features to maximise driving performance and enhance its presence on the road. These include:
- GT exterior styling (removes panoramic sunroof)
- 21-inch wheels
- Bucket seats, trimmed in black suede with neon green highlights (replace memory driver and power front passenger seats and premium relaxation seat functionality)
- Electronically controlled suspension
- Electronic limited-slip differential
- Drive Mode Integrated Control
- Battery heat pump
- Premium paint
Pre-reservations close at 22:59 BST on 30 April
The UK pre-reservation window for the all-new Kia EV6 will close after 22:59 British Summer Time on 30 April. To-date, around 1,250 UK customers have pre-reserved their EV6.
Customers can visit the Kia UK website to configure and pre-reserve their EV6: www.kia.com/uk/new-cars/ev6/. The pre-reservation process enables customers to secure an early ordering slot for the new battery electric vehicle (BEV) via the Kia UK website, with a fully refundable £100 charge.
Pre-reservation customers will be invited to place their order during an exclusive ordering period from 4 to 17 May 2021, ahead of general orders commencing from 18 May.
30 April also represents the last chance for customers to pre-reserve the 577bhp EV6 GT. First UK customer deliveries of the new high-performance GT BEV are due in the second half of 2022, with the ordering window closing at the end of April until 2022.
When pre-reservation customers opt to fulfil their order they will benefit from a tailored charging service, featuring one year’s free subscription to KiaCharge Plus. It will also provide access to IONITY’s pan-European ultra-rapid EV charging network.