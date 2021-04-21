Are you thinking about automating your home but the resources are scarce? Now, you don’t need a lot of money to turn your home into an advanced smart space. Invest a couple of hundred dollars into linear actuators, and automate any items you want. Are you still hesitant? We have prepared for you some ideas that might be helpful.

A Height Adjustable Desk Is the Most Popular Automation Innovation

While just a decade ago, having a height-adjustable desk was considered a luxury, now, it is not an issue. Of course, you still might need to save for such a purchase. But now, it is possible. And if you build your own desk, you will get not only a nice item but save a significant sum of money.

You can put such a desk anywhere: in the middle of your office, in the corner, by one of the walls, or whenever you want.

A height-adjustable desk is not only a nice item. It brings a lot of benefits. It helps to get rid of some health issues such as pains in the back and neck, migraines, prevent tunnel syndrome, obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and similar.

Such desks are convenient to use and look just cool.

A TV Lift for More Comfort and Functionality

Having a big TV screen isn’t something unusual today. However, what can you do if you don’t have space to install it? In such cases, a TV lift comes to help. You can install it in an available cabinet and hide your device there when it is not in use.

You can fix the TV lift on a wall and make it move down to the height comfortable to watch or up where it doesn’t bother anybody. Another option to hide the device behind a furniture piece, say, a bookcase or a shelf. An actuator can make it appear from behind the bookcase and disappear when you aren’t watching anything.

One of the most demanding and, probably, most impressive installations is the ceiling installation. It looks impressive when a TV set drops down and then, vanishes above the ceiling. Though such an installation has also specific requirements and is among the most complex.

Kitchen Can Be Automated, Too

You can make your life much easier and pleasant if you automate your kitchen. There are several ideas that will help you save space and get all the needed items and devices you have been dreaming about.

One of such ideas is a lifting column. You can hide it in one of the cabinets, install a platform on it, and make an opening in the cabinet top to make the column lift and lower the device depending on what is needed at the moment.

Another useful project is a drop-down rack or shelf for spices. You can fix an actuator in one of the wall-mounted cabinets and make it lower and lift with an actuator. The rack hides in the cabinet when not in use, and moves down when you need to take something or to store something there.

Instead of spices, you can store this way kitchen utensils, or something else. Such an item allows to use the space in your wall-mounted kitchen cabinets efficiently and boost the functionality of your kitchen.

To Sum up

there are plenty of opportunities to automate your home completely and turn it into a completely convenient and functional place. Think about things that have been bothering you or which you would wish to make more convenient. What about making a nice storage place under your bed? Or what about automating your sofa to use the space under it more efficiently? There are many ideas, use them all to make your home perfect.