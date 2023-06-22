Let’s explore: Škoda’s e-mobility offensive with six new electric vehicles by 2026

Six new BEV models planned by 2026: Škoda Auto steps up its electric vehicle offensive even further

Škoda will be offering a complete range of all-electric models – a “Small”, a “Compact”, an “Estate” and a “Space” BEV in addition to the popular Enyaq iV family

New design language defines the robust look of future BEV models

Cars with modern and highly efficient internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains will continue to be an important mainstay during transformation phase

Mladá Boleslav, 25 April 2023 – Škoda Auto is further stepping up the pace of its electric mobility campaign and transformation. Launching four all-new e-vehicles and two updated Enyaq iV family models, the Czech carmaker plans to expand its BEV range to six models by 2026. Škoda Auto will have invested a total of 5.6 billion euros in e-mobility by 2027. With the “Small” BEV in the small SUV segment, the “Compact” with its official name Elroq, in the compact SUV segment, a spacious “Estate” model and a seven-seater SUV “Space”, Škoda will significantly expand and diversify its all-electric portfolio. Over the course of the transition phase to e-mobility, models with modern and highly efficient internal combustion engines and plug-in hybrid powertrains will continue to be a mainstay of Škoda’s model portfolio. With the new generations of the Superb and Kodiaq, the refreshed Octavia, Kamiq and Scala as well as the new BEV models, Škoda will soon offer the most diverse portfolio in its history: combining the best of both worlds and offering customers in different markets the right Škoda for every taste and requirement.

Klaus Zellmer, Chairman of the Board of Škoda Auto, says: “With six new all-electric models across all segments by 2026, Škoda Auto is moving even faster towards sustainable, electric, individual mobility. Together with our new and highly efficient conventional and hybrid-powered models, we are offering the best of both worlds – meeting our existing and new customers’ needs around the globe in this time of transition.”

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “By 2026, our new battery-electric models will cover all vehicle segments that are relevant to our customers. We’ll be providing customers with the means to explore the world in style – sustainably, safely and confidently with products that feature our new Modern Solid design.”

Accelerated e-campaign: A clear roadmap to e-mobility

Škoda Auto is fully committed to the shift towards electric mobility, with six new BEV models planned to be launched by 2026. The Enyaq iV and Enyaq Coupé iV were successfully launched in 2020 and 2022 as the first two Škoda models based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Platform (MEB). Both models will be significantly updated in 2025 to reflect the new design language that will characterise all Škoda BEV models in future. Additionally, there will be four completely new battery-electric vehicles by 2026:

the “Small”, the future entry-level model in the A0 segment,

the “Compact”, an all-electric successor to the Karoq compact SUV, officially called Elroq,

the “Estate”, carrying on Škoda’s successful estate tradition, and

the “Space”, the production version of the 7-seater concept car presented in August 2022, will round off the upper end of the portfolio.

The Estate, the brand’s first BEV with estate body style, is a great addition to the portfolio. It embodies the brand’s core values and transports the strengths of this popular body style into the era of electric mobility. All BEV models will feature the distinctive Modern Solid design language, which underscores the characteristics that define the brand’s DNA: robustness, functionality and authenticity.

Advanced ICE and PHEV models will continue to be an important mainstay

Vehicles with advanced and efficient internal combustion engines (ICE) and plug-in hybrid powertrains (PHEV) will continue to be an important mainstay of the company’s model portfolio during the transition to all-electric mobility. They fulfil the needs of customers as markets transition to e-mobility at different speeds. For Škoda, the focus is always on customer requirements across all markets. Over the coming years, the company will therefore offer a wide range of affordable models that answer their respective customers’ individual mobility needs – with an electric, conventional or plug-in hybrid powertrain.

E-mobility: Electrifying six by 2026

Škoda Auto is accelerating the expansion of its BEV portfolio, which will grow to six models by 2026

The Enyaq iV family, due to be updated in 2025, will be complemented by cars with the working titles “Small”, “Compact”, “Estate” and “Space”

Elroq will be the official name for the “Compact” car

