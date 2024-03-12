Middlesbrough Roller Hockey Club Scores Big with Donation by Miller Homes

Middlesbrough Roller Hockey Club has received a £1,000 donation from housebuilder Miller Homes through its twice-yearly Community Fund.

Due to the escalating costs associated with the running of training and hosting of matches, the club applied to the fund for a donation to help with rink hire and other costs to ensure players could continue to access and enjoy the sport they love.

“This is a fantastic local club that has been established since 1947 and to be able to help them out and continue being such an important part of the Middlesbrough community is fantastic,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “It’s great to hear that our funding will keep the sport available in our community and provide opportunities for all age groups to be involved at their local facility.”

The club is affiliated to the national rink hockey association and has over 50 members, ranging from age 6 through to 55, from complete beginners through to the England Rink Hockey Captain.

This fast-paced sport, played on a hard, dry surface, typically sees four players and a goalkeeper on the rink at any one time, however a squad of up to ten makes up the match day team.

A spokesperson for Middlesbrough Roller Hockey Club added; “MHRC is a club that competes at local and national level and provides a great centre for people to learn, develop and hone their roller hockey skills.

“This donation from Miller Homes is greatly appreciated and will help our players to continue enjoying roller hockey at our amazing facility.”

MRHC trains each Wednesday and Friday from 6pm until 10pm at Middlesbrough Sports Village.

A further £2,500 from the Community Fund has also been awarded to organisations in the Hartlepool area.