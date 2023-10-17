Muckle LLP’s top-ranked real estate team grows with new talent

Leading law firm for business Muckle LLP has strengthened its real estate team by retaining newly qualified solicitor Eaden Hardcastle.

Eaden joined Muckle in September 2021 on its graduate training programme, taking her first seat in corporate and then her second seat in real estate. Eaden’s third seat was in sports, education, and charities before returning to real estate for her final seat.

Before joining Muckle, Eaden graduated from Newcastle University with a degree in Law with European Legal Studies and then went on to study a one-year Legal Practice Course (LPC) through the University of Law online programme.

She has now qualified into the real estate team and will be assisting with various areas of practice within commercial property. This includes providing support on commercial land acquisitions and developments, providing support for commercial landlords and tenants and assisting with property aspects of corporate deals.

Eaden has embraced the firm’s culture by becoming involved in setting up the Muckle netball team, an active member of the Muckle Runners and Being Engaged at Muckle (BEAM) social team.

Eaden said: “I’m thoroughly enjoying working at Muckle, and I feel fortunate to have qualified here and be part of this exceptional team.

“The quality of training at Muckle is fantastic, and it’s a clear testament to the trust they place in their team members. I’ve had the chance to engage in significant and impactful projects, which is a rarity in most other workplaces.

“Real estate gives me a chance to get involved in genuine issues and to see real-life projects popping up around the North East and beyond.

“I really love that the firm has a strong sense of community – I had the chance to take part in the Lakes 3000 challenge earlier this year. It was refreshing to step outside the office and take part in something a bit different to our day-to-day work.”

Jonathan Combe, Partner and Head of Real Estate at Muckle, said: “Eaden’s qualifications and enthusiasm make her a valuable asset to the team and a keen contributor to our culture.

“We are excited to have her on board and we are looking forward to seeing her grow and develop over the next few years.

“Muckle’s real estate team is one of the leading commercial property teams in the North East and we are delighted to witness its ongoing growth and enrichment through fresh new talent.”