Thanks to the collaborative culture that runs throughout the North East Automotive Alliance (NEAA), member company, ElringKlinger, has achieved £65,000 of savings on its energy costs.

Through a long established relationship, Seaham-based, Great Annual Savings Group (GAS) is the NEAA’s Energy partner and preferred cost reduction energy and utility specialist. Along with ElringKlinger, GAS have been working closely with numerous member companies, as well the NEAA energy focus group. They provide a level of intelligence to support members’ energy strategies and deliver bottom line improvements.

In light of the current energy crisis, the NEAA and GAS are coming together to highlight this successful working relationship and the benefits that are available to NEAA members.

Great Annual Savings Group, which was originally formed to provide cost saving services to companies in the North East, has grown to be a national provider with more than 11,500 customers and has recently been acknowledged as one of law firm, Ward Hardaway’s Fastest 50 Growing Companies in the region.

As a not-for-profit, industry-led cluster group, the NEAA was established to support the sustainable economic growth and competitiveness of the North East of England’s automotive sector. With over 300 companies engaged, it is the largest automotive cluster in the UK and one of the biggest in Europe.

Members benefit from the promotion of the North East automotive sector’s capabilities on regional, national and international levels and the network’s ability to connect the supply chain to business opportunities. The network generates collaboration opportunities and hosts regular topical networking and knowledge transfer events, one of which saw GAS update members on the gas price crisis.

Adam Brown, group marketing manager at Great Annual Savings Group, said: “As a progressive and growing organisation, we are continuing to strengthen our relationship with the NEAA. In a recent networking session, we helped inform members with topical advice, offered support to those organisations exposed to the energy crisis and have helped a range of members recover water waste costs.

“Working with ElringKlinger, we identified that the supply of “Green” electricity was an added complicating factor, which was important due to the company’s long-term goal of becoming carbon neutral. It received the added bonus of a 100% green energy certificate for no extra cost, a valuable boost to its carbon emissions goals.

“We were able to scan the market and presented the company with the most appropriate energy deals for the business and achieved savings exceeding £65,000.”

Stuart McGivern, project manager at the NEAA and Energy Group lead, said: “The NEAA’s Energy Group was established five years ago and consists of like-minded companies working together to compare and contrast energy costs and share best practice.

“Our partnership with GAS is proving very beneficial and is available to all members. We encourage them to tap into advice which is particularly prudent at the moment. We are pleased to have brought in a partner that has added real value to a number of member organisations, such as ElringKlinger, which has benefitted enormously from this expertise.”

