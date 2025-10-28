ON THE WATERFRONT 2026 Just Announced Paul Weller / Red Rum Club / Cream Classical

Thursday 18th – Sunday 21st June 2026

Liverpool’s landmark summer concert series On the Waterfront returns for its fifth edition in 2026, unveiling a stellar line-up of headliners including the legendary Paul Weller, hometown heroes Red Rum Club, and a special 10 Years of Cream Classical celebration, joining previously announced headliners Snow Patrol.

The four-day celebration of live music will once again take over Liverpool’s iconic Pier Head from Thursday 18th to Sunday 21st June 2026, set against the stunning backdrop of the River Mersey and the Three Graces.

Now firmly established as a highlight of the UK’s festival calendar, On the Waterfront continues to capture Liverpool’s vibrant spirit and deep-rooted love of live music, bringing together global icons and homegrown talent for an unforgettable weekend on the banks of the Mersey.

Kicking things off on Thursday 18th June, the legendary Paul Weller takes centre stage. One of the UK’s most enduring and influential songwriters, Weller’s catalogue of hits, from The Jam and The Style Council to his acclaimed solo career, promises a powerful opening night of timeless classics and electric atmosphere.

On Friday 19th June, local heroes Red Rum Club step up for their biggest outdoor show to date. The Liverpool sextet have built a reputation as one of the UK’s most exciting live acts, with their bold, brass-driven ‘Mariachi Merseybeat’ sound and infectious energy earning fans from Merseyside to Mexico.

Saturday 20th June sees the return of Cream Classical, a truly unmissable experience that has redefined what a dance music show can be. Over the last decade, this spine-tingling performance has united generations of clubbers, from those who lived the legendary Cream nights of the 90’s to todays dance music fans, delivering euphoric moments of some of the superclubs biggest tracks like you’ve never heard before. In 2026, the magic reaches new heights as Cream Classical marks its 10th Anniversary, promising a spectacular, once in a decade celebration of one of Liverpool’s most iconic musical legacies.

This latest announcement follows last weeks reveal of Snow Patrol, who are set to close out the weekend as headliners on Sunday 21st June. Returning to the city for the first time in 12 years, the band will be joined by Circa Waves and Sunday (1994) with tickets already on course for sell out.

With its unbeatable location, world-class line-up and electric atmosphere, On the Waterfront 2026 is set to be one of the most anticipated weekends of the year, a true celebration of Liverpool’s musical heartbeat.

Tickets for Thursday, Friday and Saturday events go on general sale at 10am (GMT) Friday 31st October, sign up now up for presale www.onthewaterfrontfestival.com/signup

EVENT INFO

On the Waterfront presents

Thursday 18th June 2026

Paul Weller

+ more acts TBA

Event Info: Thursday 18th June, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1HN / Times: 5pm -11pm (last entry 7:30pm) Price from £58.50+BF / Age: 14+ (Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times), Challenge 21 in operation, valid photo ID required/ This is a standing event

Friday 19th June

Red Rum Club

+ more acts TBA

Event Info: Friday 19th June, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1HN / Times: 5pm -11pm (last entry 7:30pm) Price from £40.00+BF / Age: 14+ (Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times), Challenge 21 in operation, valid photo ID required/ This is a standing event

Saturday 20th June

Celebrating 10 Years of Cream Classical

+ more acts TBA

Event Info: Saturday 20h June, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1HN / Times: 2pm -11pm (last entry 5pm) Price from £40.00+BF / Age: 18 and over, Challenge 21 in operation, valid photo ID required / This is a standing event

Sunday 21st June

Snow Patrol

Circa Waves

Sunday (1994)

+ more acts TBA

Event Info: Sunday 21st June, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1HN / Times: 5pm -11pm (last entry 7:30pm) Price from £58.50+BF / Age: 14+ (Under 18’s must be accompanied by an adult at all times), Challenge 21 in operation, valid photo ID required / This is a standing event

