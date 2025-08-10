Newcastle Mela 2025 Returns – Celebrating 31 Years of Culture, Community and Colour

The Newcastle Mela, the North East’s premier celebration of South Asian culture and diversity, returns this August Bank Holiday – Sunday 24th and Monday 25th August – to the vibrant setting of Exhibition Park, Newcastle.

Organised by Newcastle Asian Art and Music, the free, family-friendly event attracts up to 40,000 visitors from across the region and beyond. Now in its 31st year, the Mela brings together the sights, sounds, and flavours of Pakistani, Bengali, Indian and other South Asian cultures, with a packed programme of live music, street food, dance, workshops, and family activities.

This year’s Mela is proudly presented with Newcastle Building Society as headline sponsor.

Andrew Haigh, chief executive at Newcastle Building Society, said: “Mela is one of the highlights of the Newcastle summer, bringing together people from across our communities and celebrating the best of our city.

“We’re delighted to be supporting Mela again as headline sponsor and we’re looking forward to a fun, vibrant weekend of events. Our welcoming new city centre Monument branch and community hub is a fitting backdrop for Mela in the city, and I know colleagues are ready to get involved, as part of our commitment to supporting communities in our region.”

Newcastle Building Society’s Place to Be You strategy reflects its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace, where all colleagues can be themselves and thrive. This strategy underpins the Society’s ongoing efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) through inclusive policies, colleague support, and community engagement.

Taj Mohammed, Chairperson of Newcastle Asian Art and Music, added:

“I’ve been involved with the Mela for more than 30 years, and it’s amazing to see how it continues to grow. The support of local organisations like Newcastle Building Society helps us make this event bigger and better every year.

“It’s all about community – and everyone is welcome. From delicious food stalls to music, dance and family fun, there really is something for everyone.”

Visitors can expect a buzzing mix of attractions including:

Traditional and contemporary live performances on the main stage

Food vendors offering mouth-watering dishes from across South Asia

Henna artists, jewellery and clothing stalls, and a fun fair

Workshops and free activities for all ages

The Mela is also supported by Newcastle City Council, Unison Northern, Arts Council England, Sir James Knott Trust, The Army, and the Freemen of Newcastle upon Tyne.

As a vibrant preview to the main event, ‘Mela in the City’—delivered in partnership with NE1—will bring the Mela’s excitement to Grey’s Monument on Saturday 23rd August, from 11am to 4pm, with free live performances and cultural activities right in the heart of Newcastle.

Follow @NewcastleMela on social media for announcements and event highlights.

#NewcastleMela2025 #CelebrateTogether #PlaceToBeYou