NOF, the UK business development organisation for the energy sectors, has seen a significant increase in new members as a growing number of supply chain companies look to contribute to and benefit from opportunities in the low carbon energy transition.

The national organisation, which is active in offshore wind, hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, nuclear and oil & gas sectors, now has more than 400 members as a result of a surge in new sign ups.

Providing a range of business development, project intelligence and strategic marketing services to support members’ opportunities to build alliances and secure new work, NOF plays an integral role in connecting key organisations from the energy sectors with the supply chain.

Working alongside its strategic partners, which include operators, developers and tier one contractors, NOF helps companies to diversify into new markets and encourage the transfer of skills, products and services across the key energy sectors.

To support its growth and the delivery of its services, NOF has continued to develop its team, which includes the appointment of a new Business Development Executive, Keith Conlon.

A highly experienced business development professional, Keith has gained business-to-business expertise across a number of industries. Originally from Shropshire, Keith relocated to North East England in 2019.

Keith will work closely alongside newly promoted Head of Business Development and Membership,Paul Livingstone, Head of Commercial & Partnerships, Caroline Lofthouse, and Deputy Chief Executive, Joanne Leng MBE, who becomes NOF Chief Executive in January 2022.

Joanne Leng MBE said: “With the drive towards net-zero and low carbon energy production more companies are exploring how they can play a role in key strategic projects across the industry, which has led to an increase in members looking to benefit from our services and gain access to new supply chain opportunities.

“NOF has a strong track record in helping UK supply chain companies grow their presence in key sectors, in particular along the East Coast, which is the energy backbone of UK energy transition activities around hydrogen and CCS.

“From traditional markets such as oil & gas, which are investing in new and more sustainable operating methods, through to renewable developments such as offshore wind and emerging sectors, including hydrogen and CCS. NOF maintains and continually develops strong relationships with industries’ main players and key buyersand our extensive supply chain network is supporting innovation and collaboration to ensure businesses capitalise on new energy sector development opportunities.”

Paul Livingstone, Head of Business Development and Membership at NOF, said: “We have a talented and passionate team at NOF that works closely with our members, and I am delighted that Keith is joining us. His business development experience will be invaluable when engaging with, and supporting, our members as they look to diversify within the energy sectors as the industry continues the transition to low-carbon generation.”