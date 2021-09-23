Bespoke North East digital marketing agency, Wriggle Marketing, has increased its regional footprint following strong growth for the business and with turnover to rise by over 60% by March 2022.

To support a multitude of new client wins, the agency has purchased a neighbouring building extending its offices by 40%. The business now occupies a bespoke 2,000 sq. ft studio based in a prime location in Gosforth, central Newcastle.

Wriggle Marketing utilised the services of existing client, Office Options, for the design of its new offices, with the refurbishment specialists delivering a highly functional and inspiring workspace which has generated further opportunities for recruitment for the agency.

Nick Gianfreda, Director at Wriggle Marketing, commented, “This is an incredibly exciting time for us, marked by new client wins and the growth of our team. At Wriggle we have always set out to be ROI and customer focused, and we believe this approach has helped us to successfully navigate this challenging climate for businesses and deliver results beyond their expectations.

“The recent investment in our office and office renovation will allow our team to flourish and has generated further opportunities for our clients to benefit from the depth of talent at our agency. As one of the fastest growing creative hubs outside London, we’re thrilled to be at the forefront of the digital and creative industry here in the heart of Newcastle.”

As a direct result of strong performance that has led to new business, Wriggle Marketing has increased its workforce by 50%, bringing it up to a 14-person multi-disciplined team. Additional opportunities for recruitment have recently been announced as part of the company’s growth strategy.

Neil Saltmarsh, Account Manager at Office Options, commented, “The team at Wriggle provide a very effective digital marketing service for Office Options so we were very pleased to be asked to design their new creative workspace. It has always been a pleasure to work with Nick and the friendly team at Wriggle; we look forward to seeing them expand and grow in their new offices and to continue our work with the team as they launch our new website next month.”

Wriggle Marketing is ROI focused with a multi-channel approach focusing on two-way conversations and generating a consistent return on investment for its clients. Founded by entrepreneur, Nick Gianfreda in 2014, the agency provides essential digital services including Search Engine Optimisation (SEO), Pay Per Click (PPC), web design and development, graphic design, social media management, and Conversion Rate Optimisation (CRO).

Wriggle Marketing’s client list includes (amongst others) Permatt, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Snackfully, Office Options, Thompsons of Prudhoe, Tyne North Training, Lunar Shoes, Grisport, Franks Portlock, Simpson Group and Fine & Country.