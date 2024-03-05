NORTH EAST LAW FIRM IS OPEN FOR BUSINESS AT NEW SPACE

A NORTH East law firm is consolidating its position as one of fastest growing in the region by opening its new office space today (Mon 4 March).

Burnetts Solicitors LLP announced late last year its intention to invest £1m in its move from Newcastle’s Dean Steet to the seventh floor at 1 Citygate, giving the firm the room it needs as it continues to grow.

And today the new office opened its doors for the first time, unveiling a state-of-the art facility which not only provides first class working conditions, but also showcases Burnetts’ commitment to being a strong legal presence in the region.

The office has been designed to create a collaborative working environment and includes 60 work stations, a suite of meeting rooms, an eatery and a hub where staff can meet.

Burnetts has also considered the need for hybrid working when deciding on the layout of the new premises and that it also wants to accommodate the needs of visiting clients.

The move comes on the back of a highly successful year for Burnetts, during which time the firm has strengthened its teams across the board, with a number of key appointments in areas including commercial litigation, banking and property.

This brings the total number of people working at Burnetts’ Newcastle office to 44.

Burnetts operates across a whole range of sectors including banking, commercial property, corporate, employment and litigation and Head of Newcastle office and Head of Banking, Nicola Nutley believes the move is an important one for the firm.

“We have very ambitious growth plans for Newcastle so it was vital that we had the necessary space to accommodate those plans,” said Nicola.

“Citygate is a fantastic location and keeps Burnetts right in the heart of the city, while also giving us the space that we need and giving us a modern, flexible workspace in which our people can thrive.”

Nick Gutteridge, Managing Partner at Burnetts echoed Nicola’s words.

“We have always had a policy of recruiting the very best people and having a great new space in the heart of Newcastle will allow us to continue to do that,” he said.

“It is an office which provides the best environment for our people and our clients, reflecting the values of a forward thinking and fast growing firm.”

For further information visit www.burnetts.co.uk