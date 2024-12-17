Nursing course receives RCN seal of approval

A nursing course at the University of Sunderland has been given the official stamp of approval by the Royal College of Nursing (RCN).

The Professional Nurse Advocate (PNA), which launched in September 2023, has received RCN Accreditation in recognition of its high educational standards.

Sue Brent, Head of the School of Nursing and Health Sciences at the University of Sunderland, said: “The RCN accreditation ensures that our course meets high educational standards and is aligned with the requirements of the nursing profession.

“Our curriculum will be regularly assessed for its relevance, rigor, and effectiveness in preparing students for real-world challenges.

“The accreditation signals to prospective students, employers, and other educational institutions that the programme is of high quality and adheres to professional standards.

“Employers often prefer candidates from accredited programmes because it indicates a level of preparedness and competence that is recognised within the profession.”

Pro Vice-Chancellor and Dean of the Faculty of Health Sciences and Wellbeing at the University of Sunderland, Professor Laura Stroud, added: “We are delighted to have received the RCN accreditation for our PNA programme.

“RCN accreditation is an important marker of quality and professionalism in nursing education, benefiting both the course and our students by providing assurance of educational standards, enhancing employability, and fostering continuous improvement.”

For more information on studying Professional Nurse Advocate (PNA) at the University of Sunderland, visit: https://www.sunderland.ac.uk/study/short-courses-cpd/professional-nurse-advocate/