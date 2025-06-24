Ohme and E.ON Next collaboration offers £75 credit and more affordable home charging

Ohme, the UK’s largest and fastest-growing home electric vehicle (EV) charging company, will offer more choice and cheaper home charging for more customers thanks to a new collaboration with E.ON Next, announced today.

As one of the UK’s leading energy providers with more than five million customers, E.ON Next’s EV tariff, Next Drivei, boasts the longest and lowest off-peak rate on the market.

“Ohme is a progressive EV charging company and our Next Drive tariff offer will help more customers to unlock smarter and cheaper overnight charging, so we’re delighted to be working with them,” said Jean Coleman, Commercial Director, E.ON Next. “We want to make the switch to electric easy and accessible for all, helping to ensure that no driver is left behind in the e-mobility transition.”

David Watson, Ohme CEO, said: “Ohme is committed to bringing affordable home charging to as many EV drivers as possible by connecting them with the UK’s best electricity tariffs. This customer offer with E.ON Next is a great step to helping EV drivers access the best tariffs and the best rates on the market.”

E.ON’s Next Drive tariff offers home charging at just 6.7p/kWh for seven hours from midnight until 7am every night. This means that in the best conditions a smart #1 with a 49kWh battery could be fully charged from 0 to 100% overnight with an Ohme charger for just £3.29 for the Smart’s 193 mile range.

This collaboration offers new and existing Ohme customers who switch to the E.ON Next Drive tariff by the end of July 2025, a £75 credit on their energy account. Customers can find out more details of the offer here – https://www.eonnext.com/dashboard/journey/get-a-quote?channel=ohme

Ohme is the official charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group in the UK and Ireland as well as Smart and Hyundai in the UK, it is also the official exclusive charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme, the largest fleet operator in the UK.

