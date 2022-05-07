THE POPULARITY of a traditional food offering at a North East hotel continues to grow, as it heads towards its 60th year in operation.

Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa on the outskirts of Durham has seen a number of changes in recent years, as a result of heavy investment which has led to the creation of its multi-award winning spa, a new wing of bedrooms and eight treehouses.

And while there have also been changes to its food operation – including the addition of the highly popular Pan Asian Fusion Restaurant – one institution remains untouched.

The hotel’s Pemberton’s Carvery first opened in the 1960s and has remained a firm favourite across the region with both visitors and hotel guests.

And now Ramside is highlighting the restaurant’s position as one of the most enduring places to eat in the region, as it continues to welcome people from breakfast through dinner.

From its earliest days Pemberton’s was renowned as a popular place for families to eat as well as enjoy live music, a tradition which continues to this day with a pianist performing every Friday and Saturday night and at Sunday lunch.

The hotel was one of the first to pioneer the “help yourself” concept, where guests choose from a range of meats and main courses and then can serve their own vegetables and extras.

John Adamson, owner of Ramside Hall Hotel, Golf and Spa, said the restaurant was part of the hotel’s history.

“We’ve made many changes to the hotel over the years but Pemberton’s Carvery is something that continued to offer what it has from day one – high quality food in a relaxed setting,” he said.

“We’ve had generations of families who have come time and time again over the years and we are delighted to have notched up around 60 years of feeding guests from across the North East and beyond.”

Main courses at the carvery cost £12.95. For further details visit www.ramsidehallhotel.co.uk