Newcastle based healthcare marketing communication specialists Onyx Health have secured new business with Cambridge MedTech company Medovate to launch their pioneering medical device SAFIRA® (SAFer Injection for Regional Anaesthesia) in the United States.

The SAFIRA® device offers a safer solution for regional anaesthesia procedures by limiting the injection pressure threshold. This helps to reduce the risk of nerve damage during procedures, as well as saving time and cutting costs by making the normally two-person procedure of administering regional anaesthesia into a one-person procedure.

Medovates’ stateside launch of SAFIRA® is all set for later in the year to take advantage of the rapidly growing international healthcare market. Onyx Health will be providing a full range of communication, digital and marketing support prior to the launch.

Commenting on working with Medovate, Associate Director, Trevor Pill said “At Onyx Health we’re specialists in medical technology and are delighted to be working with Medovate. Innovation is one of the key drivers behind the growth of the MedTech sector in the UK and SAFIRA® is very much at its cutting edge. This product will benefit patients and clinicians alike saving time, cutting costs and delivering better patient outcomes.”

Chris Rogers, Sales and Marketing Director at Medovate added “Onyx Health’s knowledge and expertise in the healthcare sector will be instrumental is facilitating the launch of our SAFIRA® device in the United States. We’ve got ambitious plans to access global healthcare markets with this device, Onyx’s track record of helping their clients go global will be crucial to turning this into a reality.”