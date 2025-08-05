  • Tue. Aug 5th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Entertainment Events

PICS: Squeeze Celebrate 50 Years of Hits with Electrifying Anniversary Show at The Piece Hall

Byadmin

Aug 5, 2025 #Badly Drawn Boy support act, #British pop-rock legends 2025, #Chris Difford Glenn Tilbrook concert, #Squeeze 50th anniversary tour, #Squeeze greatest hits live, #Squeeze Halifax concert 2025, #Squeeze live at The Piece Hall, #Squeeze Tempted live performance, #The Piece Hall summer concerts, #UK live music anniversary tour

Squeeze Celebrate 50 Years of Hits with Electrifying Anniversary Show at The Piece Hall

British pop-rock legends Squeeze marked their 50th anniversary tour with a triumphant headline performance at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall on Friday night. The band delivered a hit-filled set to a packed courtyard, celebrating five decades since Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook first joined forces.

Fans were treated to a string of timeless classics, including Black Coffee in Bed, Footprints, Is That Love?, Up the Junction, Cool for Cats, Cradle to the Grave, Labelled with Love, Tempted, Hourglass, and Take Me I’m Yours.

Joining Difford and Tilbrook on stage were current band members Simon Hanson, Stephen Large, Steve Smith, Melvin Duffy, Sean Hurley, and Owen Biddle, who together delivered a dynamic show spanning Squeeze’s extensive career and reminding everyone why their music still hits the mark.

The evening kicked off with special guest and indie favourite Badly Drawn Boy, who performed a heartfelt, nostalgic set including tracks from his Mercury Prize-winning album The Hour of Bewilderbeast.

The summer series continues at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from The Saw Doctors (August 2), Extreme (August 7), The Libertines (August 8 and Echo & The Bunnymen (August 9).

By admin

Related Post

Entertainment Events
PICTURES – ROGER DALTREY LIVE AT THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX
Aug 5, 2025 admin
Entertainment Events
Global Pop Icon Anastacia Lights Up Halifax with Her Only UK Headline Show of the Summer
Aug 5, 2025 admin
Entertainment Events
PICTURES – LEON BRIDGES DELIVERS INCREDIBLE SHOW AT THE PIECE HALL, HALIFAX
Aug 5, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring
Entertainment Events
Entertainment Events
Entertainment Events