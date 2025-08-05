PICS: Squeeze Celebrate 50 Years of Hits with Electrifying Anniversary Show at The Piece Hall

Squeeze Celebrate 50 Years of Hits with Electrifying Anniversary Show at The Piece Hall

British pop-rock legends Squeeze marked their 50th anniversary tour with a triumphant headline performance at TK Maxx Presents Live at The Piece Hall on Friday night. The band delivered a hit-filled set to a packed courtyard, celebrating five decades since Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook first joined forces.

Fans were treated to a string of timeless classics, including Black Coffee in Bed, Footprints, Is That Love?, Up the Junction, Cool for Cats, Cradle to the Grave, Labelled with Love, Tempted, Hourglass, and Take Me I’m Yours.

Joining Difford and Tilbrook on stage were current band members Simon Hanson, Stephen Large, Steve Smith, Melvin Duffy, Sean Hurley, and Owen Biddle, who together delivered a dynamic show spanning Squeeze’s extensive career and reminding everyone why their music still hits the mark.

The evening kicked off with special guest and indie favourite Badly Drawn Boy, who performed a heartfelt, nostalgic set including tracks from his Mercury Prize-winning album The Hour of Bewilderbeast.

The summer series continues at The Piece Hall with upcoming shows from The Saw Doctors (August 2), Extreme (August 7), The Libertines (August 8 and Echo & The Bunnymen (August 9).